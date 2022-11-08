NFL Betting Stats For Week 10 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

We’ve got all the NFL betting stats for week 10 with 15 more fixtures to enjoy. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each match, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.
NFL Betting Stats For Week 10 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats
We take you through all of the NFL betting stats for the week 10 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, 08:15 Thurs Nov 10
Played: 55 times
Falcons Wins: 35
Panthers Wins: 20
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Atlanta Falcons have won their last 4 away games at the Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 06:30am Sun Nov 13
(Note: Being played in Germany)
Played: 14 times
Seahawks Wins: 9
Buccaneers Wins: 5
Tied:
Key Stat: An even split with 2 wins each from their last four head-to-heads
Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins, 1pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 20
Browns Wins: 9
Dolphins Wins: 11
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 6 of their last 7 home games vs the Browns
Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills, 1pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 14 times
Vikings Wins: 8
Bills Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Bills have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads
New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 16 times
Saints Wins: 9
Steelers Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Saints have won 4 of their last 5 games vs Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 13 times
Jaguars Wins: 6
Chiefs Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Chiefs have won their last 5 head-to-heads vs the Jaguars
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, 1pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 184 times
Lions Wins: 75
Bears Wins: 104
Tied: 5
Key Stat: The Bears have won 7 of their last 8 vs the Lions
Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans, 1pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 43 times
Broncos Wins: 18
Titans Wins: 24
Tied: 1
Key Stat: The Titans have won their last 2 home games vs the Broncos
Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 20 times
Colts Wins: 9
Raiders Wins: 11
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Colts have won 4 of their last 5 away games at the Raiders
Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers, 4.25pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 37 times
Cowboys Wins: 17
Packers Wins: 20
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Green Bay have won 8 of their last 9 vs the Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:25pm Sun Nov 13
Played: 89 times
Cardinals Wins: 39
Rams Wins: 48
Tied: 2
Key Stat: The LA Rams have won 11 of their last 12 vs the Cardinals
Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 Mon Nov 14
Played: 15 times
Chargers Wins: 8
49ers Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Chargers have on their last 5 vs 49ers
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm Mon Nov 14
Played: 175 times
Commanders Wins: 88
Eagles Wins: 82
Tied: 2
Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 3 vs the Commanders
