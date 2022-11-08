NFL Betting Stats For Week 10 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

We’ve got all the NFL betting stats for week 10 with 15 more fixtures to enjoy. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each match, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.



Best NFL Free Bets For Week 10



1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

For more NFL Betting sites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked sportsbooks in 2022 and claim up to $8,000 in bonuses

NFL Betting Stats For Week 10 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take you through all of the NFL betting stats for the week 10 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers, 08:15 Thurs Nov 10

Played: 55 times

Falcons Wins: 35

Panthers Wins: 20

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Atlanta Falcons have won their last 4 away games at the Carolina Panthers

Bet Money Line Play Atlanta Falcons -157 Carolina Panthers +137

Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 06:30am Sun Nov 13

(Note: Being played in Germany)



Played: 14 times

Seahawks Wins: 9

Buccaneers Wins: 5

Tied:

Key Stat: An even split with 2 wins each from their last four head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +127 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -147

Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins, 1pm Sun Nov 13

Played: 20

Browns Wins: 9

Dolphins Wins: 11

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Dolphins have won 6 of their last 7 home games vs the Browns

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns +170 Miami Dolphins -195

Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills, 1pm Sun Nov 13

Played: 14 times

Vikings Wins: 8

Bills Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Bills have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings TBC Buffalo Bills TBC

New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1pm Sun Nov 13

Played: 16 times

Saints Wins: 9

Steelers Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Saints have won 4 of their last 5 games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play New Orleans Saints TBC Pittsburgh Steelers TBC



Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, 1pm Sun Nov 13

Played: 13 times

Jaguars Wins: 6

Chiefs Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Chiefs have won their last 5 head-to-heads vs the Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Jacksonville Jaguars +360 Kansas City Chiefs -450

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, 1pm Sun Nov 13

Played: 184 times

Lions Wins: 75

Bears Wins: 104

Tied: 5

Key Stat: The Bears have won 7 of their last 8 vs the Lions

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions +130 Chicago Bears -150

Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans, 1pm Sun Nov 13

Played: 43 times

Broncos Wins: 18

Titans Wins: 24

Tied: 1

Key Stat: The Titans have won their last 2 home games vs the Broncos

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos TBC Tennessee Titans TBC

Played: 20 times

Colts Wins: 9

Raiders Wins: 11

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Colts have won 4 of their last 5 away games at the Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts TBC Las Vegas Raiders TBC

Played: 37 times

Cowboys Wins: 17

Packers Wins: 20

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Green Bay have won 8 of their last 9 vs the Cowboys

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -225 Green Bay Packers +195

Played: 89 times

Cardinals Wins: 39

Rams Wins: 48

Tied: 2

Key Stat: The LA Rams have won 11 of their last 12 vs the Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals +145 Los Angeles Rams -165

Played: 15 times

Chargers Wins: 8

49ers Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Chargers have on their last 5 vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers +250 San Francisco 49ers -300

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15pm Mon Nov 14

Played: 175 times

Commanders Wins: 88

Eagles Wins: 82

Tied: 2

Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 3 vs the Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +395 Philadelphia Eagles -500

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

$6,000 in Free Bets If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our NFL Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL action this season.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like