NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Andy Newton
We’ve got all the NFL betting stats for week 11 with 13 more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each match, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.

NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats

We take you through all of the NFL betting stats for the week 11 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 Thurs, Nov 17

Played: 13 times
Titans Wins: 7
Packers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won their last 2 home games vs Titans

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 +150 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Green Bay Packers

 -170 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 20 times
Eagles Wins: 10
Colts Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Eagles have won the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -285 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Indianapolis Colts

+240 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 28 times
Bears Wins: 15
Falcons Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 +145 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Atlanta Falcons

 -165 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 46 times
Lions Wins: 24
Giants Wins: 21
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 +140 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New York Giants

 -160 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 77 times
Rams Wins: 43
Saints Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +173 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New Orleans Saints

 -198 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 6 times
Panthers Wins: 4
Ravens Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +520 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Baltimore Ravens

 -700 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 22 times
Browns Wins: 13
Bills Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won their last 3 home games vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play

Cleveland Browns

 +315 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Buffalo Bills

 -385 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 5 times
Commanders Wins: 2
Texans Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Texans have won their last 3 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 -165 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Houston Texans

 +145 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 127 times
Jets Wins: 54
Patriots Wins: 72
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won their last 13 vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play

New York Jets

 +145 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

New England Patriots

 -165 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 8.05pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 126 times
Raiders Wins: 70
Broncos Wins: 54
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Raiders have won their last 5 vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 +125 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Denver Broncos

 -145 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8.25pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 125 times
Chiefs Wins: 66
Chargers Wins: 58
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won their last 8 away games at Chargers

Bet Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

 -300 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Los Angeles Chargers

 +250 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 8.25pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 33 times
Cowboys Wins: 18
Vikings Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 vs Vikings

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -111 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Minnesota Vikings

 -109 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8.20pm Sun Nov 20

Played: 106 times
Bengals Wins: 38
Steelers Wins: 68
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play

Cincinnati Bengals

 -210 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers

 +180 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8.15pm Mon Nov 21

Played: 61 times
49ers Wins: 32
Cardinals Wins: 29
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

 -370 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Arizona Cardinals

 +300 NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
