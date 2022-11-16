NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

We’ve got all the NFL betting stats for week 11 with 13 more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each match, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.
NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats
We take you through all of the NFL betting stats for the week 11 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 Thurs, Nov 17
Played: 13 times
Titans Wins: 7
Packers Wins: 6
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won their last 2 home games vs Titans
Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 20 times
Eagles Wins: 10
Colts Wins: 10
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Eagles have won the last three head-to-heads
Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 28 times
Bears Wins: 15
Falcons Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 46 times
Lions Wins: 24
Giants Wins: 21
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 77 times
Rams Wins: 43
Saints Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads
Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 6 times
Panthers Wins: 4
Ravens Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads
Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 22 times
Browns Wins: 13
Bills Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won their last 3 home games vs Browns
Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 5 times
Commanders Wins: 2
Texans Wins: 3
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Texans have won their last 3 vs Commanders
New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 127 times
Jets Wins: 54
Patriots Wins: 72
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won their last 13 vs the Jets
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 8.05pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 126 times
Raiders Wins: 70
Broncos Wins: 54
Tied: 2
Key NFL Betting Stat: Raiders have won their last 5 vs Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8.25pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 125 times
Chiefs Wins: 66
Chargers Wins: 58
Tied: 1
Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won their last 8 away games at Chargers
Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 8.25pm Sun, Nov 20
Played: 33 times
Cowboys Wins: 18
Vikings Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 vs Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8.20pm Sun Nov 20
Played: 106 times
Bengals Wins: 38
Steelers Wins: 68
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Steelers
San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8.15pm Mon Nov 21
Played: 61 times
49ers Wins: 32
Cardinals Wins: 29
Tied: 0
Key NFL Betting Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 vs 49ers
Note: Odds are subject to change
