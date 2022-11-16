NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures | NFL Head-To-Head Records & Money Line Odds

We’ve got all the NFL betting stats for week 11 with 13 more fixtures to look forward to. Use our NFL head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each match, plus we’ve also got the latest Money Line odds.



NFL Betting Stats For Week 11 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take you through all of the NFL betting stats for the week 11 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Played: 13 times

Titans Wins: 7

Packers Wins: 6

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Green Bay have won their last 2 home games vs Titans

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +150 Green Bay Packers -170

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 20 times

Eagles Wins: 10

Colts Wins: 10

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Eagles have won the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles -285 Indianapolis Colts +240

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 28 times

Bears Wins: 15

Falcons Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bears have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears +145 Atlanta Falcons -165

Played: 46 times

Lions Wins: 24

Giants Wins: 21

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Lions have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Detroit Lions +140 New York Giants -160

Played: 77 times

Rams Wins: 43

Saints Wins: 34

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Rams have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +173 New Orleans Saints -198

Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 6 times

Panthers Wins: 4

Ravens Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Ravens have won 2 of the last 3 head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +520 Baltimore Ravens -700

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 22 times

Browns Wins: 13

Bills Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bills have won their last 3 home games vs Browns

Bet Money Line Play Cleveland Browns +315 Buffalo Bills -385

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1pm Sun, Nov 20

Played: 5 times

Commanders Wins: 2

Texans Wins: 3

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Texans have won their last 3 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders -165 Houston Texans +145

Played: 127 times

Jets Wins: 54

Patriots Wins: 72

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: New England have won their last 13 vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play New York Jets +145 New England Patriots -165

Played: 126 times

Raiders Wins: 70

Broncos Wins: 54

Tied: 2

Key NFL Betting Stat: Raiders have won their last 5 vs Broncos

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders +125 Denver Broncos -145

Played: 125 times

Chiefs Wins: 66

Chargers Wins: 58

Tied: 1

Key NFL Betting Stat: Chiefs have won their last 8 away games at Chargers

Bet Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs -300 Los Angeles Chargers +250

Played: 33 times

Cowboys Wins: 18

Vikings Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Cowboys have won 4 of their last 5 vs Vikings

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -111 Minnesota Vikings -109

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8.20pm Sun Nov 20

Played: 106 times

Bengals Wins: 38

Steelers Wins: 68

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Bengals have won 3 of their last 4 vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -210 Pittsburgh Steelers +180

Played: 61 times

49ers Wins: 32

Cardinals Wins: 29

Tied: 0

Key NFL Betting Stat: Cardinals have won 3 of their last 4 vs 49ers

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -370 Arizona Cardinals +300

Note: Odds are subject to change

