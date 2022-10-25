As the new NFL season moves into week 8, we list all 15 fixtures and highlight the teams head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each game, plus the latest fixtures, betting lines and NFL betting stats.



NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take a look at all of the NFL week 8 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest betting lines.

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Thurs Oct 28

Played: 6

Ravens Wins: 4

Buccaneers Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Baltimore Ravens have won their last 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens -119 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -101

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 09:30am, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14

Broncos Wins: 7

Jaguars Wins: 7

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Denver Broncos have won 3 of their last 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Note: This game is being played at Wembley Stadium (London, England)

Bet Money Line Play Denver Broncos +175 Jacksonville Jaguars -205

New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 126

Patriots Wins: 74

Jets Wins: 54

Tied: 1

Key Stat: New England Patriots have won their last 12 vs New York Jets, including their last 6 away at the Jets.

Bet Money Line Play New England Patriots TBC New York Jets TBC

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 80

Steelers Wins: 29

Eagles Wins: 48

Tied: 3

Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 9 home games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play Pittsburgh Steelers TBC Philadelphia Eagles TBC

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 27

Bears Wins: 12

Cowboys Wins: 15

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys have won 2 of the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play Chicago Bears TBC Dallas Cowboys TBC

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 54

Panthers Wins: 20

Falcons Wins: 34

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 away games at Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers +230 Atlanta Falcons -275

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14

Raiders Wins: 7

Saints Wins: 6

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Saints have won their last 2 home games against Las Vegas Raiders

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders -125 New Orleans Saints +105

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 29

Cardinals Wins: 12

Vikings Wins: 17

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Vikings have won their last 10 home games vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Arizona Cardinals +170 Minnesota Vikings -195

Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 12

Dolphins Wins: 7

Lions Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Detroit Lions have won their last three vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins TBC Detroit Lions TBC

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 40

Titans Wins: 22

Texans Wins: 18

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Titans have won 4 of their last 5 vs Houston Texans

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans -190 Houston Texans +165

Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 33

Commanders Wins: 12

Colts Wins: 21

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Colts have won their last four vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Washington Commanders +175 Indianapolis Colts -205

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 147

49ers Wins: 76

Rams Wins: 68

Tied: 3

Key Stat: 49ers have won 7 of their last 8 vs LA Rams

Bet Money Line Play San Francisco 49ers -130 Los Angeles Rams +110

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 19

Giants Wins: 10

Seahawks Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +130 Seattle Seahawks -150

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20, Sun Oct 30

Played: 13

Packers Wins: 5

Bills Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Bills have won their last 6 at home to Packers and never lost at home to Green Bay.

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers +395 Buffalo Bills -500

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 8:15pm Mon Oct 31

Played: 97

Bengals Wins: 51

Browns Wins: 46

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Browns have won 7 of their last 8 vs Bengals

Bet Money Line Play Cincinnati Bengals -170 Cleveland Browns +150

Note: Odds are subject to change

