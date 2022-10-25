As the new NFL season moves into week 8, we list all 15 fixtures and highlight the teams head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each game, plus the latest fixtures, betting lines and NFL betting stats.
NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats
We take a look at all of the NFL week 8 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest betting lines.
Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Thurs Oct 28
Played: 6
Ravens Wins: 4
Buccaneers Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Baltimore Ravens have won their last 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 09:30am, Sun Oct 30
Played: 14
Broncos Wins: 7
Jaguars Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Denver Broncos have won 3 of their last 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Note: This game is being played at Wembley Stadium (London, England)
New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 126
Patriots Wins: 74
Jets Wins: 54
Tied: 1
Key Stat: New England Patriots have won their last 12 vs New York Jets, including their last 6 away at the Jets.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 80
Steelers Wins: 29
Eagles Wins: 48
Tied: 3
Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 9 home games vs Steelers
Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 27
Bears Wins: 12
Cowboys Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys have won 2 of the last three head-to-heads
Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 54
Panthers Wins: 20
Falcons Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 away games at Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 14
Raiders Wins: 7
Saints Wins: 6
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Saints have won their last 2 home games against Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 29
Cardinals Wins: 12
Vikings Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Vikings have won their last 10 home games vs Cardinals
Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 12
Dolphins Wins: 7
Lions Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Detroit Lions have won their last three vs Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 40
Titans Wins: 22
Texans Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Titans have won 4 of their last 5 vs Houston Texans
Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 33
Commanders Wins: 12
Colts Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Colts have won their last four vs Commanders
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 147
49ers Wins: 76
Rams Wins: 68
Tied: 3
Key Stat: 49ers have won 7 of their last 8 vs LA Rams
New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30
Played: 19
Giants Wins: 10
Seahawks Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 vs Giants
Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20, Sun Oct 30
Played: 13
Packers Wins: 5
Bills Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Bills have won their last 6 at home to Packers and never lost at home to Green Bay.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 8:15pm Mon Oct 31
Played: 97
Bengals Wins: 51
Browns Wins: 46
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Browns have won 7 of their last 8 vs Bengals
Note: Odds are subject to change
