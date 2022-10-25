NFL picks

NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

As the new NFL season moves into week 8, we list all 15 fixtures and highlight the teams head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each game, plus the latest fixtures, betting lines and NFL betting stats.

NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats

We take a look at all of the NFL week 8 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games) and the latest betting lines.

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm, Thurs Oct 28

Played: 6
Ravens Wins: 4
Buccaneers Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Baltimore Ravens have won their last 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 -119 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -101 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Denver Broncos @ Jacksonville Jaguars 09:30am, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14
Broncos Wins: 7
Jaguars Wins: 7
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Denver Broncos have won 3 of their last 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Note: This game is being played at Wembley Stadium (London, England)

Bet Money Line Play

Denver Broncos

 +175 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Jacksonville Jaguars

 -205 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New England Patriots @ New York Jets 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 126
Patriots Wins: 74
Jets Wins: 54
Tied: 1
Key Stat: New England Patriots have won their last 12 vs New York Jets, including their last 6 away at the Jets.

Bet Money Line Play

New England Patriots

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New York Jets

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 80
Steelers Wins: 29
Eagles Wins: 48
Tied: 3
Key Stat: The Eagles have won their last 9 home games vs Steelers

Bet Money Line Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Philadelphia Eagles

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Chicago Bears @ Dallas Cowboys 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 27
Bears Wins: 12
Cowboys Wins: 15
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys have won 2 of the last three head-to-heads

Bet Money Line Play

Chicago Bears

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Dallas Cowboys

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 54
Panthers Wins: 20
Falcons Wins: 34
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Panthers have won their last 2 away games at Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 +230 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Atlanta Falcons

 -275 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 14
Raiders Wins: 7
Saints Wins: 6
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Saints have won their last 2 home games against Las Vegas Raiders

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 -125 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New Orleans Saints

 +105 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 29
Cardinals Wins: 12
Vikings Wins: 17
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Vikings have won their last 10 home games vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play

Arizona Cardinals

 +170 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Minnesota Vikings

-195 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions 1pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 12
Dolphins Wins: 7
Lions Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Detroit Lions have won their last three vs Miami Dolphins

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Detroit Lions

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans 4:05pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 40
Titans Wins: 22
Texans Wins: 18
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Titans have won 4 of their last 5 vs Houston Texans

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 -190 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Houston Texans

 +165 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Washington Commanders @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 33
Commanders Wins: 12
Colts Wins: 21
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Colts have won their last four vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Washington Commanders

 +175 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Indianapolis Colts

 -205 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 147
49ers Wins: 76
Rams Wins: 68
Tied: 3
Key Stat: 49ers have won 7 of their last 8 vs LA Rams

Bet Money Line Play

San Francisco 49ers

 -130 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Los Angeles Rams

 +110 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks 4:25pm, Sun Oct 30

Played: 19
Giants Wins: 10
Seahawks Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Seahawks have won 4 of their last 5 vs Giants

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

+130 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Seattle Seahawks

 -150 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Green Bay Packers @ Buffalo Bills 8:20, Sun Oct 30

Played: 13
Packers Wins: 5
Bills Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Bills have won their last 6 at home to Packers and never lost at home to Green Bay.

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 +395 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Buffalo Bills

 -500 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 8:15pm Mon Oct 31

Played: 97
Bengals Wins: 51
Browns Wins: 46
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Browns have won 7 of their last 8 vs Bengals

Bet Money Line Play

 Cincinnati Bengals

 -170 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Cleveland Browns

 +150 NFL Betting Stats For Week 8 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Note: Odds are subject to change

