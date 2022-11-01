NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Wow, can you believe it’s NFL week 9 already? As we head into the next round of games we list all 13 fixtures and highlight the head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each clash, plus the latest Money Lines and NFL betting stats.



NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats



We take you through all of the NFL week 9 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans 8:15pm, Thurs Nov 3

Played: 5 times

Eagles Wins: 5

Texans Wins: 0

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Philadelphia Eagles are yet to lose to the Houston Texans

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles -705 Houston Texans +525

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 123 times

Bills Wins: 67

New York Jets Wins: 56

Tied: 0

Key Stat: The Bills have won their last four games vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play Buffalo Bills TBC New York Jets TBC

Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 13 times

Dolphins Wins: 9

Bears Wins: 4

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Dolphins have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads against the Bears

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins -195 Chicago Bears +170

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 82 times

Colts Wins: 30

Patriots Wins: 52

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Patriots have won 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads against the Colts

Bet Money Line Play Indianapolis Colts +210 New England Patriots -250

Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 9 times

Raiders Wins: 4

Jaguars Wins: 5

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Raiders have won 3 of the last 4 matches against Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play Las Vegas Raiders -127 Jacksonville Jaguars +107

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 185 times

Packers Wins: 105

Lions Wins: 73

Tied: 7

Key Stat: Green Bay have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads vs Detroit Lions

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers TBC Detroit Lions TBC

Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 27 times

Vikings Wins: 14

Commanders Wins: 13

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Vikings have won 4 of their last 5 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings -175 Washington Commanders +155

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 11 times

Chargers Wins: 3

Falcons Wins: 8

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -161 Atlanta Falcons +141

Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 6 times

Panthers Wins: 3

Bengals Wins: 2

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Bengals are yet to lose (2 games) at home to the Panthers

Bet Money Line Play Carolina Panthers TBC Cincinnati Bengals TBC

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 47 times

Seahawks Wins: 24

Cardinals Wins: 22

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +112 Arizona Cardinals -132

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 28 times

Rams Wins: 19

Buccaneers Wins: 9

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Rams have won 8 of their last 9 vs Buccaneers

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Rams +145 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -165

Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:20pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 55 times

Titans Wins: 25

Chiefs Wins: 30

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Titans have won 5 of their last 6 vs Chiefs

Bet Money Line Play Tennessee Titans +395 Kansas City Chiefs -500

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints 8:15pm Mon Nov 7

Played: 7 times

Ravens Wins: 5

Saints Wins: 2

Tied: 0

Key Stat: Ravens have won 3 of their last 4 vs Saints

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens -165 New Orleans Saints +145

Note: Odds are subject to change

