NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Wow, can you believe it’s NFL week 9 already? As we head into the next round of games we list all 13 fixtures and highlight the head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each clash, plus the latest Money Lines and NFL betting stats.
NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats
We take you through all of the NFL week 9 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans 8:15pm, Thurs Nov 3
Played: 5 times
Eagles Wins: 5
Texans Wins: 0
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Philadelphia Eagles are yet to lose to the Houston Texans
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 123 times
Bills Wins: 67
New York Jets Wins: 56
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Bills have won their last four games vs the Jets
Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 13 times
Dolphins Wins: 9
Bears Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads against the Bears
Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 82 times
Colts Wins: 30
Patriots Wins: 52
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Patriots have won 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads against the Colts
Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 9 times
Raiders Wins: 4
Jaguars Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Raiders have won 3 of the last 4 matches against Jaguars
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 185 times
Packers Wins: 105
Lions Wins: 73
Tied: 7
Key Stat: Green Bay have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads vs Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 27 times
Vikings Wins: 14
Commanders Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Vikings have won 4 of their last 5 vs Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 11 times
Chargers Wins: 3
Falcons Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 vs Falcons
Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals 1pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 6 times
Panthers Wins: 3
Bengals Wins: 2
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Bengals are yet to lose (2 games) at home to the Panthers
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 47 times
Seahawks Wins: 24
Cardinals Wins: 22
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 vs Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 28 times
Rams Wins: 19
Buccaneers Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Rams have won 8 of their last 9 vs Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:20pm Sun Nov 6
Played: 55 times
Titans Wins: 25
Chiefs Wins: 30
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Titans have won 5 of their last 6 vs Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints 8:15pm Mon Nov 7
Played: 7 times
Ravens Wins: 5
Saints Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Ravens have won 3 of their last 4 vs Saints
Note: Odds are subject to change
