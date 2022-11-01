NFL picks

NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
5 min read
NFL teams NEW
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Wow, can you believe it’s NFL week 9 already? As we head into the next round of games we list all 13 fixtures and highlight the head-to-head records to give you a punting angle into each clash, plus the latest Money Lines and NFL betting stats.

Best NFL Free Bets For Week 9

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

For more NFL Betting sites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked Sportsbooks in 2022 and claim up to $8,000 in bonuses

NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Stats

We take you through all of the NFL week 9 fixtures and their head-to-head records (based on all regular season and postseason games), plus the latest betting lines – you can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans 8:15pm, Thurs Nov 3

Played: 5 times
Eagles Wins: 5
Texans Wins: 0
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Philadelphia Eagles are yet to lose to the Houston Texans

Bet Money Line Play

Philadelphia Eagles

 -705 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Houston Texans

 +525 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 123 times
Bills Wins: 67
New York Jets Wins: 56
Tied: 0
Key Stat: The Bills have won their last four games vs the Jets

Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New York Jets

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 13 times
Dolphins Wins: 9
Bears Wins: 4
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Dolphins have won 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads against the Bears

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

 -195 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Chicago Bears

 +170 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 82 times
Colts Wins: 30
Patriots Wins: 52
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Patriots have won 8 of the last 9 head-to-heads against the Colts

Bet Money Line Play

Indianapolis Colts

 +210 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New England Patriots

 -250 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Las Vegas Raiders @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 9 times
Raiders Wins: 4
Jaguars Wins: 5
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Raiders have won 3 of the last 4 matches against Jaguars

Bet Money Line Play

Las Vegas Raiders

 -127 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Jacksonville Jaguars

 +107 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 185 times
Packers Wins: 105
Lions Wins: 73
Tied: 7
Key Stat: Green Bay have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads vs Detroit Lions

Bet Money Line Play

Green Bay Packers

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Detroit Lions

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Minnesota Vikings @ Washington Commanders 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 27 times
Vikings Wins: 14
Commanders Wins: 13
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Vikings have won 4 of their last 5 vs Commanders

Bet Money Line Play

Minnesota Vikings

 -175 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Washington Commanders

 +155 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 11 times
Chargers Wins: 3
Falcons Wins: 8
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Chargers have won their last 2 vs Falcons

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -161 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Atlanta Falcons

 +141 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Carolina Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals 1pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 6 times
Panthers Wins: 3
Bengals Wins: 2
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Bengals are yet to lose (2 games) at home to the Panthers

Bet Money Line Play

Carolina Panthers

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Cincinnati Bengals

 TBC NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals 4:05pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 47 times
Seahawks Wins: 24
Cardinals Wins: 22
Tied: 1
Key Stat: Seahawks have won 3 of their last 4 vs Cardinals

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

 +112 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Arizona Cardinals

 -132 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 28 times
Rams Wins: 19
Buccaneers Wins: 9
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Rams have won 8 of their last 9 vs Buccaneers

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Rams

 +145 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 -165 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:20pm Sun Nov 6

Played: 55 times
Titans Wins: 25
Chiefs Wins: 30
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Titans have won 5 of their last 6 vs Chiefs

Bet Money Line Play

Tennessee Titans

 +395 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Kansas City Chiefs

 -500 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints 8:15pm Mon Nov 7

Played: 7 times
Ravens Wins: 5
Saints Wins: 2
Tied: 0
Key Stat: Ravens have won 3 of their last 4 vs Saints

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 -165 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

New Orleans Saints

 +145 NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

$6,000 in Free Bets If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our NFL Promo Code: INSIDERS

NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

See below our top Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL action this season.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days NFL Betting Stats For Week 9 Fixtures Including Head-To-Head Records

Content You May Like

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Arrow to top