After what the Carolina Panthers have shown, why should anyone bet on their stalled offense against the NFC-rival Atlanta Falcons, besides playing at home?

Why would anyone surmise the inconsistent Seattle Seahawks will continue to take advantage of a porous Philadelphia Eagles defense?

Both the Panthers and Seahawks are listed at minus-3 by Betonline Sportsbook.

Don’t be surprised when the Panthers and Seahawks pull off the NFL’s two biggest Week 15 upsets.

Panthers’ Running Game Showing Signs Of Offensive Life

Already considered by insiders as one of the three worst seasons in franchise history, the current Panthers, who play three of the final four games at Bank of America Stadium, have an opportunity to start distancing themselves from the 2001 And 2010 squads.

Coming off his lowest-rated performance during last Sunday’s 28-6 loss to the host New Orleans Saints, rookie quarterback Bryce Young will look to rebound versus the Falcons’ No. 9-ranked pass defense.

While Young’s lone win this season came on a fourth-quarter drive, the No. 1 overall draft pick has not often been clutch. During his 12 starts, Young ranks 35th with a 70.9 QB rating.

Losers of six straight, the Panthers (1-12) have not scored more than 18 points in over two months, since collecting 21 in an Oct. 15 loss at the Miami Dolphins.

What will make Sunday’s effort against the Falcons different?

The Panthers’ running game, led by new RB1 Chuba Hubbard, amassed 204 yards against the Saints and with rain scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, the elements look to be in the Panthers’ favor.

Score prediction: Panthers 17, Falcons 10.

Eagles’ CB Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week and will be out Monday night vs. the Seahawks, but he is expected back by the end of the regular season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/9da29PqGWV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2023

Eagles Need To Show Defensive Consistency

The defensive warts were apparent from the start of the season, but with the Eagles offense scoring 25 or more points in 10 of their 13 outings, they were mostly overlooked during the 10-1 start.

But now, after surrendering a combined 75 points in back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, NFL pundits are taking note.

Can the Eagles tackle sound enough to make another run at the Super Bowl?

Entering Monday’s matchup against the Seahawks, the Eagles rank 28th in pass defense and surrendered 29 TD passes, second most in the NFL.

The Eagles’ defense suffered another setback when starting cornerback Darius Slay suffered an injury to his knee and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week. Slay has been one of the unit’s few standouts, collecting two interceptions, including a pick-six, and 14 pass breakups.

In Slay’s stead, second-year player Josh Jobe and rookie Kelee Ringo are projected to see increased snaps on the road Monday.

Losers of four straight and five of six, the Seahawks (6-7) will look for QB Geno Smith to take advantage of the Eagles’ shaky secondary.

Score prediction: Seahawks 37, Eagles 31.

NFL Week 15 Odds

Updated odds for two NFL Week 15 games, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams NFL Week 15 Odds Play Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Falcons, -3 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks Eagles, -3

* Odds as of Saturday