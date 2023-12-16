NFL News and Rumors

NFL Betting: Underdog Seahawks, Panthers Poised To Pull Off Week 15 Upsets

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
nfl week 15 2 big upsets (1)

After what the Carolina Panthers have shown, why should anyone bet on their stalled offense against the NFC-rival Atlanta Falcons, besides playing at home?

Why would anyone surmise the inconsistent Seattle Seahawks will continue to take advantage of a porous Philadelphia Eagles defense?

Both the Panthers and Seahawks are listed at minus-3 by Betonline Sportsbook.

Don’t be surprised when the Panthers and Seahawks pull off the NFL’s two biggest Week 15 upsets.

Panthers’ Running Game Showing Signs Of Offensive Life

Already considered by insiders as one of the three worst seasons in franchise history, the current Panthers, who play three of the final four games at Bank of America Stadium, have an opportunity to start distancing themselves from the 2001 And 2010 squads.

Coming off his lowest-rated performance during last Sunday’s 28-6 loss to the host New Orleans Saints, rookie quarterback Bryce Young will look to rebound versus the Falcons’ No. 9-ranked pass defense.

While Young’s lone win this season came on a fourth-quarter drive, the No. 1 overall draft pick has not often been clutch. During his 12 starts, Young ranks 35th with a 70.9 QB rating.

Losers of six straight, the Panthers (1-12) have not scored more than 18 points in over two months, since collecting 21 in an Oct. 15 loss at the Miami Dolphins.

What will make Sunday’s effort against the Falcons different?

The Panthers’ running game, led by new RB1 Chuba Hubbard, amassed 204 yards against the Saints and with rain scheduled for Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, the elements look to be in the Panthers’ favor.

Score prediction: Panthers 17, Falcons 10.

Eagles Need To Show Defensive Consistency

The defensive warts were apparent from the start of the season, but with the Eagles offense scoring 25 or more points in 10 of their 13 outings, they were mostly overlooked during the 10-1 start.

But now, after surrendering a combined 75 points in back-to-back losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, NFL pundits are taking note.

Can the Eagles tackle sound enough to make another run at the Super Bowl?
Entering Monday’s matchup against the Seahawks, the Eagles rank 28th in pass defense and surrendered 29 TD passes, second most in the NFL.

The Eagles’ defense suffered another setback when starting cornerback Darius Slay suffered an injury to his knee and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this week. Slay has been one of the unit’s few standouts, collecting two interceptions, including a pick-six, and 14 pass breakups.

In Slay’s stead, second-year player Josh Jobe and rookie Kelee Ringo are projected to see increased snaps on the road Monday.
Losers of four straight and five of six, the Seahawks (6-7) will look for QB Geno Smith to take advantage of the Eagles’ shaky secondary.

Score prediction: Seahawks 37, Eagles 31.

NFL Week 15 Odds

Updated odds for two NFL Week 15 games, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams NFL Week 15 Odds Play
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Falcons, -3 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks Eagles, -3 BetOnline logo

* Odds as of Saturday

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Eagles Falcons NFL News and Rumors Panthers Seattle Seahawks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)

NFL Week 15 Same Game Parlay: +450 SGP Pick

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22)
NFL Week 15 Player Props: Back Derrick Henry
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and defensive end Greg Rousseau
NFL Week 15 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Back The Bills
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Bill Belichick Is The Favorite To Land Job
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
tnf staley fired after bad loss (1)
Thursday Night Football: Fans Watch Raiders Romp Sparkless Chargers; Coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco Fired Friday
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 15 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)
2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 15
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 14 2023
More News
Arrow to top