NFL Coaches Hot Seat: Brandon Staley Has Best Odds To Be First Head Coach Fired in 2023

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
The NFL is just two weeks into the 2023 season but a few head coaches are already finding themselves on the hot seat.

BetOnline, one of the top online sportsbooks, recently released odds for the first NFL head coach to be fired first. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley sits at the top of the list with just +200 odds to be fired first.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are next on the list at +400 odds. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell round out the top five most likely candidates to be fired first in 2023.

Check out a complete breakdown of the odds from BetOnline below.

  1. Brandon Staley (+200)
  2. Matt Eberflus (+400)
  3. Ron Rivera (+400)
  4. Josh McDaniels (+500)
  5. Kevin O’Connell (+1200)
  6. Robert Saleh (+1400)
  7. Kevin Stefanski (+2500)
  8. Mike Vrabel (+2500)
  9. Todd Bowles (+2500)

Brandon Staley (+200) — 33.3% Chance To Be Fired First

Following a disappointing postseason performance in 2022, the Chargers have started the season with an 0-2 record and are suddenly in jeopardy of missing the playoffs in the AFC West.

Los Angeles has dropped its first two games by a combined five points despite the fact that quarterback Justin Herbert has yet to throw an interception in 74 pass attempts.

Known as a defensive-minded coach, Staley’s defense has not lived up to its potential on the other side of the ball, giving up 31.5 points per game through two weeks, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

Matt Eberflus (+400) — 20% Chance To Be Fired First

The Bears are off to a 0-2 start but it’s Justin Fields’ lack of development under center that has Eberflus under hot water.

Fields appears to have regressed as a passer through two games and the Bears offense has moved away from what he does best, which is run the football.

Through two games, Chicago has scored a total of 37 points and Fields has rushed 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown compared to 66 pass attempts (2 TD, 3 INT).

Ron Rivera (+400) — 20% Chance To Be Fired First

Unlike Eberflus, Rivera is on the list despite leading the Commanders to their first 2-0 start since 2011.

While Rivera might be able to hold on to his job if the team’s success continues, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy joined the team in the offseason and could be a worthy replacement, especially as the organization remains committed to Sam Howell.

