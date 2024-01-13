Several NFL analysts view the Carolina Panthers’ coaching vacancy as one of the least appealing offseason destinations.

Coming off a historically poor campaign, the Panthers, guided then first-year coach Frank Riech and saddled by the No. 1 overall draft pick, entered 2023 with expectations of competing for the NFC South title.

Those expectations faded with a winless exhibition season and dwindled significantly during an 0-6 start. The Panthers’ 2-15 mark ranks as the NFL’s worst 17-game campaign.

An unexpected name, ex-Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, emerged as a favorite to land the role.

#Panthers QB Bryce Young looks ready to face the #NFL challenge entering a rookie minicamp press conference May 12, 2023. The No. 1 overall pick ended up struggling during a 2-15 baptism under fire … pic.twitter.com/WGrBBUoRRD — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 13, 2024

Panthers Struggle Throughout 2023 Campaign

What is the new coach inheriting?

The Panthers’ performances, behind rookie quarterback Bryce Young, were muddled with poor play calling, sieve-like offensive line play and a receiving corps that struggled to make plays, ranking 32nd with 1,444 yards after catch. That is 152 fewer yards than the Tennessee Titans’ second-worst league total and 1,233 behind the front-running Kanas City Chiefs.

Lowlighting their offensive futility, the Panthers tied the New England Patriots for the fewest points scored (236) this season. Reich was fired after a 1-10 start. General manager Scott Fitterer was fired about 18 hours after last Sunday’s season-ending 9-0 loss to the division-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers failed to score over the final eight quarters, marking the first NFL squad to endure back-to-back shutouts since the 2008 Cleveland Browns.

The Panthers ended the season with 21 pending unrestricted free agents, including defensive stalwarts Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu and valued special teams performers Sam Franklin Jr. and JJ Jansen.

.#Panthers DBs, including Jaycee Horn (8) work on tip-ball drills during OTAs on May 22, 2023. During #NFL season the unit picked off just 8 passes … pic.twitter.com/NSg7s4IAL0 — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 13, 2024

Panthers’ Gig Comes With Moves By Quick-Tempered Owner

On top of a roster depleted of playmaking skill, the new Panthers coach will have to take orders from quick-tempered David Tepper, who has fired three coaches midseason since the hedge fund billionaire purchased the franchise in 2018.

He also incurred an embarrassing $300,000 fine for throwing a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans during a Week 17 loss.

Changes are coming this offseason, starting with a new coach.

“I just said that this room will change,” interim coach Chris Tabor said during his post-game press conference last Sunday. “This room will now change, and I think that the motto of character and compromise will still continue for those kids, myself included. And I say that you’ll probably pass that down to your kids as you become a parent. You can never lose sight of those lessons. Learn from it and move on.”

While in-person interviews cannot start until Jan. 22, the Panthers already have virtually interviewed four candidates, including Tabor, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Ravens DC Mike Macdonald.

Moore, who was scheduled for a second interview with Panthers last offseason before Reich accepted the position, was listed as the favorite at +200, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

Carolina Panthers New Coach Odds

Here are the NFL odds for who will become the Carolina Panthers’ new coach, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Coaches Odds Play Kellen Moore +200 Ben Johnson +400 Mike Macdonald +500 Bill Belichick +700 Eric Bieniemy +900 Brian Callahan +1000 Frank Smith +1100 Todd Monken +1000 Mike Vrabel +1200 Chris Tabor +1600 Bobby Slowik +1800 Dave Canales +1800 Ejiro Evero +2000

*-Odds Through Friday