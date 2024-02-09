The Athletic NFL analysts Michael Baca, Judy Batista, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Mike Band, Marcas Grant, and Lance Zierlein have released their Super Bowl LVIII expert picks and predictions for the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

NFL.com staff analysts have made their expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco is 9-2 in its last 11 games and 1-5 in its past six meetings with Kansas City.

The Chiefs are 6-0 against the spread in their previous six matchups at home with San Francisco. Kansas City is 13-3 in its last 16 games against an NFC opponent. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The majority of the site’s NFL analysts are backing the Chiefs.

Chiefs (+2)

Michael Baca has the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. “Patrick Mahomes picks apart San Francisco’s secondary — the soft spot of the 49ers’ great defense — with three touchdown passes, as Kansas City secures an early lead and never looks back,” he wrote. Final score prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 27. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Judy Battista also has Kansas City winning back-to-back titles. “Steve Spagnuolo will weave another defensive masterpiece to limit all those 49ers weapons, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will make just enough plays to win their third Lombardi,” she wrote. Final score prediction: Chiefs 21, 49ers 17. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Next, Ali Bhanpuri believes no one should bet against Mahomes, unless he’s playing the GOAT. “Don’t. Pick. Against. Pat. (… Unless he’s playing Brady.) It’s a simple rule that has served me well over the years,” he wrote. “Not about to adopt a new strategy now, not even against a loaded 49ers team boasting two MVP finalists. Chiefs complete their back-to-back bid — but just barely.” Final score prediction: Chiefs 24, 49ers 23. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Tom Blair is sticking with his preseason pick. “The Chiefs’ defense clamps down, and Patrick Mahomes gives K.C. the edge in the end. Also, if my midseason pick (when I switched to Eagles over Dolphins) taught me anything, it was to stick with my preseason pick (Chiefs over 49ers),” he wrote. Final score prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 24. The Athletic Super Bowl LVIII prop bets are on the main page. Bet on Chiefs (+2) Chiefs (+2) Brooke Cersosimo believes the Chiefs are the most logical choice in this matchup. “My heart and my head want different things, but it’s hard not to go with the logical choice: Patrick Mahomes,” she wrote. “The 49ers can’t give Mahomes any time left on the clock (SEE: the Grim Reaper Game), but they do. The best player of his generation, bar none, takes the Chiefs down the field for a Harrison Butker walk-off field goal.” Final score prediction: Chiefs 27, 49ers 25. Bet on Chiefs (+2) 49ers (-2) Moreover, Mike Band has the San Francisco 49ers “upsetting” the Chiefs. Although sportsbooks show the Niners as favorites, most fans and NFL experts have Kansas City winning. What does that tell you? “The 49ers ride Christian McCaffrey to an early lead, tipping the game script in their favor. The Chiefs’ lack of explosive plays limits their ability to make a second-half comeback,” he wrote. Final score prediction: 49ers 31, Chiefs 24. Bet on 49ers (-2) 49ers (-2) Marcas Grant thinks 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will utilize all of his talent against Kansas City’s defense. “On top of its massive talent crop, Kyle Shanahan’s team has learned how to win in the face of adversity this postseason. The final hurdle is for coach and team to get over the Super Bowl hump,” he added. Final score prediction: 49ers 24, Chiefs 20. Bet on 49ers (-2) 49ers (-2) Lastly, Lance Zierlein is convinced that this one is for San Francisco. “The additional week of preparation serves as a big advantage for San Francisco, as it could cool down a hot Chiefs team and give more time for Deebo Samuel to heal,” he wrote. “I see this being a close one, with the 49ers’ pass rush becoming a major factor late in the game. Kyle Shanahan shakes off past Super Bowl losses and finally gets his ring.” Final score prediction: 49ers 27, Chiefs 24.

