NFL Combine 2023: C.J. Stroud Makes Noteworthy Comments On His NFL Future

Wendi Oliveros
On Friday, March 3, 2023, the NFL‘s top quarterbacks met with the media at the 2023 NFL Combine.

This is the beginning of the public portion of their NFL Combine experience, something they have been preparing for probably for the majority of their lives.

21-year-old C.J. Stroud of Ohio State did not hold back; he shared some noteworthy thoughts when he got to the podium.

Here is what he said.

1. He Is The Self-Proclaimed Best Player In College Football

He is confident in his talent and believes he has been the best player in college football.

He added:

“I don’t even think I’ve hit my potential yet.”

Many would agree with Stroud’s self-assessment so it did not raise eyebrows.

2. His List Of Inspiring NFL Quarterbacks Is Intriguing

The least controversial on Stroud’s list is Joe Burrow.

Stroud added two more that have some controversy tied to them.

Michael Vick is one, and the other is Deshaun Watson.

To be fair, he was talking about their style of play, but it still is an interesting list considering the off-the-field issues Vick and Watson had.

3. Stroud Does Not Want To Displace Justin Fields In Chicago

Stroud believes the Chicago Bears are Fields’ team.

He does not seem eager to displace his fellow Buckeye Fields in Chicago, but he has reportedly met with the Bears (along with many other teams) while at the Combine.

About Fields, Stroud said:

“He ain’t no [email protected]#n running back. He’s a quarterback. He can sling that rock…I don’t want to go there. That’s his team.”

4. He Has Regrets About His College Career

Stroud believes he should have run the ball more.

He was forthright in admitting this and added:

“But there were times I didn’t run the ball when maybe I should have. I feel like that’s something that I learned and that’s what football is about. It’s about stepping back up to the plate and going back and working hard and fixing those problems. That’s something I plan to fix.”

Stroud also nearly stayed at Ohio State for the 2023 season for one reason, to beat Michigan, an achievement that alluded him.

NCAAF NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
