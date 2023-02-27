NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

The NFL Combine is officially underway.

One of the most-watched events is the 40-yard dash.

Faster is better, of course, and here are the fastest 40-yard dashes in NFL Combine history.

Seven players are in this elite class.

Three Players Finished At 4.26 seconds.

Kent State running back Dri Archer recorded a 4.26 40-yard dash run at the 2014 NFL Combine.

Archer went on to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played two seasons.

In 2016, he was on the practice squads for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

Jerome Mathis also recorded this time at the 2005 NFL Combine.

Mathis was drafted by the Houston Texans, and his rookie season was his best.

He made the Pro Bowl, was named a first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

The other player to record this time ran it in the 2022 NFL Combine.

Tariq Woolen out of the University of Texas San Antonio turned in a great rookie season.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback was a Pro Bowler.

Two Players Finished At 4.24 seconds.

Eastern Kentucky wide receiver Rondel Melendez ran a 4.24 40-yard dash in 1999.

Melendez was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the 247th overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Though he scored a preseason touchdown on a punt return against Detroit, his NFL career never materialized.

He was out of football by 2001.

Running back Chris Johnson also recorded this time in 2008.

He was a high school track star and this fast time moved him from a projected second or third-round pick into the first round.

Johnson was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 24th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He had a 10-year NFL career (Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets) that included three Pro Bowl appearances.

Johnson was the 2009 NFL rushing yards leader.

One Player Finished At 4.23 Seconds.

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes recorded a 4.23-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Barnes was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 242nd overall pick.

He moved from the Panthers practice squad to the Dolphins practice squad before being signed by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Fastest Time Of 4.22 Seconds Is Recorded By One Player.

The University of Washington wide receiver John Ross remains the record holder for the fastest time of 4.22 seconds.

Don't blink 💨@WatchJRoss’ 4.22 is still the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/C5Tre6m8Sr — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) February 24, 2023

He ran this time at the 2017 NFL Combine and ended up being the 9th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ross has played for the Bengals and the New York Giants.

He has 11 career touchdowns, 62 receptions, and 957 yards.