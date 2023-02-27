NFL News and Rumors

NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Tyrann Mathieu

The NFL Combine is officially underway.

One of the most-watched events is the 40-yard dash.

Faster is better, of course, and here are the fastest 40-yard dashes in NFL Combine history.

Seven players are in this elite class.

Three Players Finished At 4.26 seconds.

NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

Kent State running back Dri Archer recorded a 4.26 40-yard dash run at the 2014 NFL Combine.

Archer went on to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played two seasons.

In 2016, he was on the practice squads for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.

NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

Jerome Mathis also recorded this time at the 2005 NFL Combine.

Mathis was drafted by the Houston Texans, and his rookie season was his best.

He made the Pro Bowl, was named a first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

The other player to record this time ran it in the 2022 NFL Combine.

NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

They are Tariq Woolen and Jerome Mathis.

Tariq Woolen out of the University of Texas San Antonio turned in a great rookie season.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback was a Pro Bowler.

Two Players Finished At 4.24 seconds.

Eastern Kentucky wide receiver Rondel Melendez ran a 4.24 40-yard dash in 1999.

Melendez was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the 247th overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Though he scored a preseason touchdown on a punt return against Detroit, his NFL career never materialized.

He was out of football by 2001.

NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

Running back Chris Johnson also recorded this time in 2008.

He was a high school track star and this fast time moved him from a projected second or third-round pick into the first round.

Johnson was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 24th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft.

He had a 10-year NFL career (Titans, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets) that included three Pro Bowl appearances.

Johnson was the 2009 NFL rushing yards leader.

One Player Finished At 4.23 Seconds.

NFL Combine 2023: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times Ever Recorded

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes recorded a 4.23-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Barnes was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the 242nd overall pick.

He moved from the Panthers practice squad to the Dolphins practice squad before being signed by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Fastest Time Of 4.22 Seconds Is Recorded By One Player.

Washington wide receiver John Ross, who broke a record with a 4.22 40 at the NFL Combine, is a target for the Rams but may not be available by the time their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 37 overall) rolls around.

The University of Washington wide receiver John Ross remains the record holder for the fastest time of 4.22 seconds.

He ran this time at the 2017 NFL Combine and ended up being the 9th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ross has played for the Bengals and the New York Giants.

He has 11 career touchdowns, 62 receptions, and 957 yards.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Carson Wentz on the Washington Commanders.

Washington Commanders Release Quarterback Carson Wentz

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  53min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: AFC Divisional Playoff-Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski Tells Story Of His Pre-Draft Visit With New England Patriots
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
anthony richardson 2
Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Hoping to Impress at NFL Combine
Author image David Evans  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
bryce young short
NFL Combine Measurements will be key for Bryce Young, First Round QBs
Author image David Evans  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
nflcombine
NFL Combine 2023: Which Projected First Round Picks Are Participating?
Author image David Evans  •  41min
NFL News and Rumors
terrell owens
Ranking 3 Best NFL WRs of All Time In Receiving Yards
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Free Agent QB Derek Carr’s Annual Salary Request Is Revealed
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top