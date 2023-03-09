For every performance like Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Combine, there also was USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Some shined, like Georgia defensive end Nolan Smith. Others faltered, like LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers improved his draft stock, possibly lifting him into the first round.

How far will Addison and Boutte fall?

Jordan Addison is a good football player, but you don't take this in the first round. In a better WR class, he's a day-two pick. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/cUqDSAUxAm — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) March 4, 2023

Jordan Addison Falters at NFL Combine

Addison arrived in Indianapolis as a future first-round draft selection.

The highly productive, on-field flanker departed a likely Day 2 pick.

Initially, the measurables were small (5-foot-11 height) and light (173 pounds). His speed was slow, with his top 40-yard dash time clocked at 4.49, and his vertical jump was relatively low (34 inches), before shutting himself down with a back strain.

Not a good showing for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award recipient who transferred to USC after his 100-catch campaign with Pittsburgh.

In three seasons, Addison compiled 219 catches for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns. Entering the combine, some NFL insiders had Addison listed as WR1.

Now?

Addison will remind anyone, especially NFL general managers, who may doubt his skillset after the combine to watch his game tape.

Biggest NFL Combine Disappointment for me would be #LSU WR Kayshon Boutte. Was once touted as a true speedster & potential WR #1 of the class ran a 4.5 paired with a underwhelming 29" vertical. I still think he will be a nice fit for a team with an established QB in the… https://t.co/Ztxz9SGtVg pic.twitter.com/OX5ecatz8l — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) March 7, 2023

Kayshon Boutte Comes Up Short At Combine

At least he was invited to the combine.

That’s something for a wide receiver who regressed during his three seasons at LSU.

Boutte may have collected a career-high 48 catches last season, but his yards per catch declined to 11.2 as a junior. As a sophomore, he compiled nine TDs. As a freshman, he gained 735 yards.

If he was a Day 2 prospect entering the combine, it would be optimistic to believe he does not fall, considering he clocked in at 4.67 during one 40-yard dash.

Boutte’s broad jump of 9-10 topped only Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson effort of 9-8.

His vertical jump of 29 inches was one of the lowest by any skill player.

Like Addison, Boutte is another receiver whose agent will persuade GMs to watch more tape.

