Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Combine is set to be a thrilling day for football fans worldwide. The combine, held annually in Indianapolis, brings together the best college football players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts, coaches, and executives. It is an opportunity for these young athletes to prove that they have what it takes to succeed at the professional level.

As Day 2 approaches, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eagerly anticipating the performances of some of the most promising players in the country. Here are three players to keep a close eye on during Day 2 of the NFL Combine.

Terell Smith, DB, Minnesota – 40-Yard Dash

Terell Smith is a dynamic defensive back who played his college football at the University of Minnesota. Smith’s high school track record shows that he has lightning-fast speed. He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.39 seconds, a remarkable achievement that highlights his exceptional quickness.

Smith has flashed his speed on the football field as well. In his last season with Minnesota, he recorded 38 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. His ability to get to the ball carrier and make plays in the passing game has earned him high praise from NFL scouts.

Great play by Minnesota CB Terell Smith in coverage #PFNShrine | @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/1nEDskmep6 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 28, 2023

All eyes will be on Smith during the 40-yard dash on Day 2 of the combine. With his exceptional speed, he could put up one of the fastest times of the day. If he does, he could boost his draft stock significantly.

DJ Turner, CB, Michigan – 40-Yard Dash and 3-cone Drill

DJ Turner is another defensive back who has impressed scouts with his blazing speed. According to reports, Turner has clocked a staggering 23.07 MPH on GPS and has recorded a 4.28 40-yard dash time, which is lightning fast.

Michigan CB DJ Turner has rare mirror ability & movement skills. According to Bruce Feldman he ran a 4.28 in the 40 and has a 6.29 3-Cone (combine record is 6.28). I thought his tape absolutely matched the athletic traits pic.twitter.com/7HRHgaKMsj — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 28, 2023

Turner is also a strong contender to break the combine record in the 3-cone drill. This drill measures a player’s ability to change direction quickly, which is a crucial skill for defensive backs. Turner’s combination of speed and agility makes him a player to watch closely during Day 2 of the combine.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama – On-Field Drills

Brian Branch is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a talented safety from the University of Alabama who has shown exceptional athleticism and football IQ on the field.

During Day 2 of the combine, Branch will participate in on-field drills, where he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in a live setting. If he performs well, he could improve his draft stock and solidify his status as one of the top players in the draft class.

I am REALLY, REALLY excited to see Brian Branch at the combine Every play looks like he’s shot out of a cannon on tape. If the metrics check out, I will be absurdly high on him pic.twitter.com/1x2vHVtlI7 — Nico (@elitetakes_) March 3, 2023

However, a poor performance could have the opposite effect, potentially causing his draft stock to plummet. For Branch, Day 2 of the combine will be a critical moment in his journey to the NFL.

Honorable Mention – Trey Dean, S, Florida – Bench Press (Day 3)

Trey Dean is an exceptionally strong safety from the University of Florida. He has recorded an impressive 169 tackles over the last two seasons, demonstrating his ability to make plays on the field.

During Day 3 of the combine, Dean will participate in the bench press, a test of upper-body strength that measures how many reps a player can do with 225 pounds. In a video posted on social media, Dean was shown bench pressing 225 pounds for 26 reps, a remarkable feat.

Don’t be surprised when Florida S Trey Dean teases the bench record for DBs in Indy. 26 reps at 225 here @ XPE. pic.twitter.com/V496QaaDoy — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) February 19, 2023

All eyes will be on Dean as he attempts to top his previous record and show off his impressive strength in the combine.

Exciting Day 2 In Store

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Combine promises to be an exciting day for football fans. With talented players like Terell Smith, DJ Turner, and Brian Branch taking the field, there is a lot of potential for impressive performances that could shape the future of the NFL.

These players have been working tirelessly to prepare for this moment, and Day 2 of the combine is their chance to shine. Fans can look forward to seeing some of the most promising prospects in the country showcase their skills and make their case for why they should be drafted by an NFL team. It’s a day that will undoubtedly be filled with excitement, anticipation, and plenty of surprises.