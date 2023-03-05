NFL Combine: Florida’s Richardson Steals the Show

There’s a revelation at the NFL Scouting Combine and his name is Anthony Richardson. The former Florida Gator star posted two quarterback records on Saturday including a a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump. He also ran a 4.44 40-yard dash.

HAVE A DAY ANTHONY RICHARDSON pic.twitter.com/FuYSQkEiET — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2023

At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson is a special athlete. And now there are some rumblings that he is in consideration for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

As of Saturday afternoon, Richardson made a significant climb on the odds board for the No. 1 pick at Richardson is currently listed at +300, behind only Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (-185).

Tale of the Bryce Young Tape

Young’s “official” measurements finally happened. He came in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds, putting him in Kyler Murray’s neighborhood. Young would be the lightest first-round passer since at least 2003. Young decided not to throw at the combine but instead will save his arm for Alabama’s pro day on March 23.

QB’s were the story on Saturday with a Buckeye receiving rave reviews.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

It was a near-perfect performance for Stroud who made every throw. One NFL observer said for teams that are concerned about Richardson’s inexperience and Young’s height, Stroud’s your guy.

Will Levis, Kentucky

He was praised primarily for his arm strength and accuracy. He did nothing to hurt his chances but is still viewed as the fourth best signal-caller in the class.

Coming Up Sunday

Running backs and offensive lineman will be in the spotlight on Sunday. Bijan Robinson of Texas is the top runner in that group after garnering 1,894 scrimmage yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022.

Among the top lineman are Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin), Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), Blake Freeland (BYU), Earl Bostick Jr. (Kansas) and Asim Richards (North Carolina) .

For my buck, the two most intriguing names are Tippman (6-6, 323) and Mauch. came to the forefront of the OL conversation after appearing in the annual Freak List which highlights the top college football players in the country. Mauch (6-6, 302) was a high school quarterback, tight end and defensive end and and finished his prep career with over 1,000 yards and a school-record 24 touchdowns as a tight end. He also set his schools record for sacks as a defensive end.