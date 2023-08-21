NFL News and Rumors

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Odds, Predictions, And Expert Picks

Second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon. With the season just over two weeks away, the NFL Futures market is beginning to heat up. After breaking down the rookies on offense, we’re now switching sides and looking at the defense. Which defensive rookie will have a breakout year? Below, Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds

Which rookie is favored to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (+300) as the favorite to win the 2023 NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year. After selecting Ohio State’s CJ Stroud second overall, the Texans traded up to third overall to take Alabama’s Anderson, who has been compared to Khalil Mack and Shaq Barrett.

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs — DT Jalen Carter (+700) and LB Nolan Smith (+1100) — will have ample opportunities to excel on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (+750) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (+900) should be in contention for best defensive rookie.

View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Play
Will Anderson +300 BetOnline logo
Jalen Carter +700 BetOnline logo
Tyree Wilson +750 BetOnline logo
Devon Witherspoon +900 BetOnline logo
Nolan Smith +1100 BetOnline logo
Christian Gonzalez +1200 BetOnline logo
Lukas Van Ness +1200 BetOnline logo
Will McDonald IV +1200 BetOnline logo
Calijah Cancey +1200 BetOnline logo
Emmanuel Forbes +1600 BetOnline logo
 Jack Campbell +1800 BetOnline logo
Joey Porter Jr. +2200 BetOnline logo
 Myles Murphy +2200 BetOnline logo
Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2200 BetOnline logo
Drew Sanders +2500 BetOnline logo
Deonte Banks +2500 BetOnline logo
Brian Branch +3300 BetOnline logo
Bryan Bresee +3300 BetOnline logo
Keion White +3300 BetOnline logo
Mazi Smith +3300 BetOnline logo
Kelee Ringo +3300 BetOnline logo
BJ Ojulari +5000 BetOnline logo
Cam Smith +5000 BetOnline logo
Ivan Pace +5000 BetOnline logo

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Predictions, And Expert Picks

Will Anderson Jr. (+300)

Anderson was the first defensive player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson was a matchup nightmare at Alabama, registering 58.5 sacks in three seasons, including 17.5 in 2021. Anderson is also an excellent run defender, receiving the highest run defense grade from PFF by an edge defender in the Power 5 with a grade of 86.7 in 2022. The Texans may struggle as a team, but Anderson should excel on the defensive line.

Bet on Will Anderson Jr. (+300) at BetOnline

Devon Witherspoon (+900)

Drafted fifth overall by the Seahawks, Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon was one of the top defenders in the nation for Illinois in 2022. As a consensus All-American, Witherspoon won the 2022 Tatum–Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, given to the top DB in the Big Ten. Witherspoon has elite-man coverage skills with elite tackling. If Witherspoon stays healthy and lives up to his potential, Seattle may have the Legion of Boom 2.0.

Bet on Devon Witherspoon (+900) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
