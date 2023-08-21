The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon. With the season just over two weeks away, the NFL Futures market is beginning to heat up. After breaking down the rookies on offense, we’re now switching sides and looking at the defense. Which defensive rookie will have a breakout year? Below, Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds
WILL ANDERSON JR. IS A MONSTER 💪 pic.twitter.com/1xYgNX3VtJ
— PFF (@PFF) August 19, 2023
Which rookie is favored to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year?
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (+300) as the favorite to win the 2023 NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year. After selecting Ohio State’s CJ Stroud second overall, the Texans traded up to third overall to take Alabama’s Anderson, who has been compared to Khalil Mack and Shaq Barrett.
A pair of Georgia Bulldogs — DT Jalen Carter (+700) and LB Nolan Smith (+1100) — will have ample opportunities to excel on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (+750) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (+900) should be in contention for best defensive rookie.
View the entire list of odds via BetOnline.
|2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
|Odds
|Play
|Will Anderson
|+300
|Jalen Carter
|+700
|Tyree Wilson
|+750
|Devon Witherspoon
|+900
|Nolan Smith
|+1100
|Christian Gonzalez
|+1200
|Lukas Van Ness
|+1200
|Will McDonald IV
|+1200
|Calijah Cancey
|+1200
|Emmanuel Forbes
|+1600
|Jack Campbell
|+1800
|Joey Porter Jr.
|+2200
|Myles Murphy
|+2200
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|+2200
|Drew Sanders
|+2500
|Deonte Banks
|+2500
|Brian Branch
|+3300
|Bryan Bresee
|+3300
|Keion White
|+3300
|Mazi Smith
|+3300
|Kelee Ringo
|+3300
|BJ Ojulari
|+5000
|Cam Smith
|+5000
|Ivan Pace
|+5000
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Predictions, And Expert Picks
Jalen Carter's first snap with the @Eagles
📺: #PHIvsBAL on @NFLNetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp pic.twitter.com/V1EgVhBFBn
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2023
Will Anderson Jr. (+300)
Anderson was the first defensive player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson was a matchup nightmare at Alabama, registering 58.5 sacks in three seasons, including 17.5 in 2021. Anderson is also an excellent run defender, receiving the highest run defense grade from PFF by an edge defender in the Power 5 with a grade of 86.7 in 2022. The Texans may struggle as a team, but Anderson should excel on the defensive line.
Devon Witherspoon (+900)
Drafted fifth overall by the Seahawks, Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon was one of the top defenders in the nation for Illinois in 2022. As a consensus All-American, Witherspoon won the 2022 Tatum–Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, given to the top DB in the Big Ten. Witherspoon has elite-man coverage skills with elite tackling. If Witherspoon stays healthy and lives up to his potential, Seattle may have the Legion of Boom 2.0.
NFL Betting Guides 2023
- NFL Betting Guide – Discover Best NFL Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Betting Apps Guide – Compare the Best Apps for NFL Betting Ranked & Reviewed.
- NFL Live Betting Guide – Compare Best NFL In Play Betting Sites.
- The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines.
- NFL Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Spread Bets.
- NFL Totals Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Totals Bets.
- NFL Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win Football Futures Bets.
- NFL Moneyline Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to win Football Moneyline Bets.
- Free NFL Picks – Check Expert Football Picks & Predictions.