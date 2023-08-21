The 2023 NFL season is on the horizon. With the season just over two weeks away, the NFL Futures market is beginning to heat up. After breaking down the rookies on offense, we’re now switching sides and looking at the defense. Which defensive rookie will have a breakout year? Below, Below, we explore the odds, predictions, and expert picks for the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds

Which rookie is favored to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (+300) as the favorite to win the 2023 NFL Defensive Rooke of the Year. After selecting Ohio State’s CJ Stroud second overall, the Texans traded up to third overall to take Alabama’s Anderson, who has been compared to Khalil Mack and Shaq Barrett.

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs — DT Jalen Carter (+700) and LB Nolan Smith (+1100) — will have ample opportunities to excel on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (+750) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (+900) should be in contention for best defensive rookie.

2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Play Will Anderson +300 Jalen Carter +700 Tyree Wilson +750 Devon Witherspoon +900 Nolan Smith +1100 Christian Gonzalez +1200 Lukas Van Ness +1200 Will McDonald IV +1200 Calijah Cancey +1200 Emmanuel Forbes +1600 Jack Campbell +1800 Joey Porter Jr. +2200 Myles Murphy +2200 Felix Anudike-Uzomah +2200 Drew Sanders +2500 Deonte Banks +2500 Brian Branch +3300 Bryan Bresee +3300 Keion White +3300 Mazi Smith +3300 Kelee Ringo +3300 BJ Ojulari +5000 Cam Smith +5000 Ivan Pace +5000

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year 2023: Predictions, And Expert Picks

Will Anderson Jr. (+300)

Anderson was the first defensive player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson was a matchup nightmare at Alabama, registering 58.5 sacks in three seasons, including 17.5 in 2021. Anderson is also an excellent run defender, receiving the highest run defense grade from PFF by an edge defender in the Power 5 with a grade of 86.7 in 2022. The Texans may struggle as a team, but Anderson should excel on the defensive line.

Devon Witherspoon (+900)

Drafted fifth overall by the Seahawks, Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon was one of the top defenders in the nation for Illinois in 2022. As a consensus All-American, Witherspoon won the 2022 Tatum–Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, given to the top DB in the Big Ten. Witherspoon has elite-man coverage skills with elite tackling. If Witherspoon stays healthy and lives up to his potential, Seattle may have the Legion of Boom 2.0.

