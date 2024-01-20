It could be good to be home this weekend.

With a cold spell hovering over large swaths of the US, the elements could provide some unique highlights from the NFL divisional-round matchups Saturday and Sunday.

BetOnline Sportsbook favors the four franchises playing at home, the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

Will any of the visiting squads win outright or cover the pre-game odds?

The Houston Texans have been enjoying a remarkable season. Does it all come to an end as they face the #1 seed Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Divisional Playoffs? pic.twitter.com/J39S3bk5l3 — Lee Hacksaw Hamilton (@hacksaw1090) January 20, 2024

Saturday

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5), 4:30 p.m.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud sent a message to future AFC playoff opponents: “Watch it. We’re coming.” But against the current version of the Ravens’ defense? The wires were cut and the message wasn’t delivered.

The top-seeded Ravens haven’t won a playoff game at home since 2012 and will look to overwhelm Stroud, before he becomes seasoned to playoff competition.

The young Texans have yet to venture to a conference championship round. The franchise is 0-4 during divisional-round outings. Stroud gives them new hope, but not much Saturday.

Stroud will face the NFL’s No. 1-ranked regular-season defense, which allowed just 280 points.

Stroud will learn a valuable playoff lesson.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Texans 16.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-10), 8: 15 p.m.

The Packers enter the prime-time showdown as one of the NFL’s hottest teams, winning seven of their past nine outings.

The Packers, who employ the youngest roster since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to qualify for the divisional round, gained confidence by dominating the Dallas Cowboys during last weekend’s Wild Card romp. Is it enough against a 49ers’ defense that ranked third in points allowed (298)? Packers wide receiver Christian Watson thinks so.

“Our mindset is to win the Super Bowl,” the 2022 second-round draft pick said, as reported by The Associated Press.

The Packers’ average age of 25.58 years remains the NFL’s fourth-youngest playoff squad. Six of the offensive unit’s 11 starters were rookies or second-year pros.

At the 49ers on Saturday night, however, the Packers’ growth spurt stalls.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Packers 20.

Jamo & JG, running it back this week- this time at Ford Field 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/UkusHLs4CR — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) January 16, 2024

Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-6), 3 p.m.

Are the Lions America’s new team? Their Wild Card victory TV ratings suggest they may be, at least, the league’s new fashionable trend.

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams issued a request to the “turnt” Lions’ fans during Sunday’s matinee matchup.

“Everybody, whoever gets the ball, I just need y’all to yell their name,” Williams said, as reported by The Detroit News.

The Lions’ players credited the crowd for creating distractions for the Los Angeles Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford, making him uncomfortable in familiar surroundings.

“They need to do it again this week,” said Williams, who continues carving out a bigger offensive role. It’s just like, ‘This is our crowd.’ ”

Against the Rams, Williams caught both targets for 19 yards and participated in 70 percent of the unit’s snaps.

During the teams’ Week 6 matchup, a 20-6 Lions win, Williams sealed the effort with a 45-yard touchdown reception.

Look for Williams to make another big play Sunday and listen for the home crown to chant his name.

Prediction: Lions 41, Buccaneers 20.

Epic Snow Sculpture: The latest #Bills snow sculpture masterpiece by Eric Jones has just been finished in Bradford, PA. The West Clarksville, NY resident has done it again and has NO shortage of snow to work with. More sculptures coming in and around Buffalo. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EzG2rUiHzp — John Kucko (@john_kucko) January 19, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-2.5), 6:30 p.m.

Will anyone recognize Taylor Swift if she’s forced to bundle up for the snowy, cold weather?

Will the pop star volunteer to shovel out a snowed-in Highmark Stadium, if needed?

How much will the Swift-themed concession food cost?

Will she continue to get plenty of airtime during the final divisional-round matchup?

Does anyone care about the game?

Just kidding.

The defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs will vie for their sixth consecutive trip to the AFC title game, while the Bills attempt to avoid three straight divisional defeats.

Guess who else will be in attendance? Jason Kelce, whose Philadelphia Eagles were ousted last weekend, plans on watching his brother, Travis, in person Sunday.

“I don’t get to watch him very often,” the older brother told Today. “Maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

Do you think he’ll sit next to Swift? Do you think they will dance after a Chiefs TD?

Will the game get any attention?

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Bills 20.

NFL Divisional-Round Odds

Here are the updated odds for the NFL divisional-round games Saturday and Sunday, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

*-Odds Through Saturday