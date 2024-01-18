The NFL Divisional Round of 2024 is here. And so are we, with our expert picks against the spread and best prop bets. This comprehensive guide offers insights and analysis for each high-stakes matchup, including key games like Packers vs. 49ers and Chiefs vs. Bills. Our article provides essential information to enhance your NFL playoff experience. Stay ahead of the game with our detailed breakdowns and predictions, perfectly tailored for the 2024 NFL Divisional Round. Let’s jump in!



Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24

🕔 Time: 4:30pm ET

📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Houston Texans +360 +9.5 -108 Over 43.5 -110 Baltimore Ravens -450 -9.5 -112 Under 43.5 -110

The Baltimore Ravens, fueled by their Smuckers Uncrustables, will take on the Houston Texans in the opening Divisional Round game on Saturday.

The Texans’ defense, particularly effective in zone coverage, will be tested by Lamar Jackson, who has excelled against such schemes. A key aspect will be the Texans’ offensive line, which must withstand the Ravens’ strong pass-rush, boasting players like Jadeveon Clowney and Odafe Oweh.

Jackson’s form, often compared favorably to his 2019 MVP season, adds an offensive edge for the Ravens. However, Stroud’s leadership has been a driving force behind the Texans’ surprising season, including their dominant Wild Card win over the Browns.

Stroud, who has been outstanding this year will look to capitalize on Nico Collins’ matchup against Brandon Stephens. It’s a battle the rookie wide receiver should be licking his chops for. With Stroud, it appears that the Texans are never out of the game, and this one may be closer than the sportsbooks expect.

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24

🕔 Time: 8:15pm ET

📺 TV: FOX

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Green Bay Packers +360 +9.5 -110 Over 50.5 -110 San Francisco 49ers -450 -9.5 -110 Under 50.5 -110

In the upcoming NFC Divisional Round game, the Green Bay Packers, led by Jordan Love, face off against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback, Brock Purdy. This matchup is set to be a showcase of young quarterback talent.

Aaron Jones, having found form for the Packers, is also expected to play a significant role, especially with his recent performances in critical games. For the 49ers, Christian McCaffrey’s dual-threat ability will be vital, both in rushing and as a receiving threat, underlining the versatility of their offense.

However, could the answer to this game be in the fitness of both teams? San Francisco will be fresh off their bye, while the Packers come into this one a little beat up. With injury concerns to Rashan Gary, Jayden Reed, Jaire Alexander, and AJ Dillon, they are ripe for the picking. And there is no place you’d rather go less than San Fran right now.

Matchups all over the field also favor the 49ers, with Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk’s matchups both standing out as particularly good. There is plenty of reason for concern if you’re a Packers fan, and the Niners could win this in a blowout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24

🕔 Time: 3:00pm ET

📺 TV: NBC

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Tampa Bay Buccaneers +238 +6.5 -110 Over 48.5 -110 Detroit Lions -283 -6.5 -110 Under 48.5 -110

The Detroit Lions are the feel good story of this year’s NFL Playoffs so far, and it’s not over yet. Having won their first playoff game for 32 years last weekend, they look to back that up when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Ford Field. That place got LOUD last week, and Baker Mayfield and the Bucs better strap themselves in because it’s about to happen again on Sunday.

This game sets up to be a little bit of a shootout, with wide receivers on both teams seeing nothing on defense that should concern them. Amon’Ra St. Brown and Mike Evans will both look to eat, and we can see reasons to back them both to cover their receiving yards lines and cover even larger lines.

St. Brown has at least 8 targets in his last six games and has covered 100 yards four times in that span. He can be backed to cover 102 receiviing yards at +117 with BetOnline and that looks like a serious bet given the volume and the matchup.

Mike Evans has at least 7 targets in three of his last four games and dropped a huge touchdown pass for about 50 yards against the Eagles last weekend. He can be backed to clear 100 yards at +195 with BetOnline.

Gameflow may mean both of these struggle to win, but you can back both profitably or pick your poison. However, for us, Evans is the better bet given the Bucs are underdogs and expected to be trailing. Combined with his matchup and the odds, we believe this is one of the best player prop bets of the weekend.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24

🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET

📺 TV: CBS

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Kansas City Chiefs +125 +2.5 -101 Over 45.5 -110 Buffalo Bills -145 -2.5 -119 Under 45.5 -110

The most eagerly anticipated clash of the Divisional Round will be the last one of the weekend when the Bills host the Chiefs. This one comes down to Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen with it all on the line.

It may be easy to overthink this one, but we are having a hard time opposing Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. He has a 12-3 record, with two of those losses coming against arguably the best quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

Mahomes may be struggling for weapons this year, but he still has his main man, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs also have a relatively solid defense that can hold this Bills offense and their one-in-a-million QB, Josh Allen.