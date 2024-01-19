News

NFL Divisional Round Upsets: Why The Houston Texans Can Beat the Baltimore Ravens as Big Underdogs

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)

As the 2024 NFL Divisional Round approaches, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game is eagerly anticipated. The Ravens are big favorites to advance, but there are a few reasons to be optimistic of a Texans win. Here’s a breakdown of key elements that could lead to a Texans victory.

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24
🕔 Time: 4:30pm ET
📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Houston Texans +360 +9.5 -108 Over 43.5 -110
Baltimore Ravens -450 -9.5 -112 Under 43.5 -110

The Baltimore Ravens, fueled by their Smuckers Uncrustables, will take on the Houston Texans in the opening Divisional Round game on Saturday. The Texans may come into the game as 9.5-point underdogs, but there are several reasons they could come out of this one on top.

The first reason is rookie superstar quarterback CJ Stroud. Stroud hasn’t been fazed by anything he has seen this season, and has been balling out as of late. His main target, Nico Collins seems to be getting fit after missing a couple of games towards the back end of the season. The pair of them could cause all sorts of issue for this Ravens defense.

Another big reason to be bullish on the Texans is that Houston’s defense has been particularly effective in zone coverage schemes, ranking high in the league in expected points added (EPA) allowed.

Their adept handling of Cover 3 and Cover 4 schemes, limiting opponents to only four touchdowns while securing nine interceptions, is commendable. This defense could disrupt the Ravens’ offense, particularly in the passing game.

It is for these reasons the Texans odds of +360 on the moneyline to win the game appeal to us.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24
🕔 Time: 3:00pm ET
📺 TV: NBC

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +238 +6.5 -110 Over 48.5 -110
Detroit Lions -283 -6.5 -110 Under 48.5 -110

Another chance for an upset comes when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions. The Lions may have homefield advantage, but this game could be a lot closer than spread of 6.5 suggests.

Mike Evans draws an absolutely dream matchup on the outside and the hope is that Baker Mayfield will get enough time to find his man deep. Evans will be keen to make amends for a 50-yard touchdown he dropped last week, and this is the perfect spot to do it.

The Lions might also be emotionally drained after their first playoff win since God’s dog was a pup. There is plenty of juice in the Bucs moneyline at +238 here.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
