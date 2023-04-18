NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds: Bryce Young The Heavy Favorite

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock as they hold the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. All reports suggest the Panthers will select a quarterback with the first pick. Below, view the odds for the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers To Take A QB With The First Pick

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

Heading into the offseason, the Panthers held the ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

On March 10, that all changed when the Panthers acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The other big news for Carolina was the hiring of Frank Reich to be their next head coach. Reich previously served as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2022. The Colts went 40-33-1 under Reich, making two playoff appearances.

Barring an unforeseen change of heart, the Colts will select a quarterback with the first overall pick. The top four quarterback prospects in this year’s draft are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall. Young also visited the #Texans, who draft No. 2. pic.twitter.com/3Pg53t15ce — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

Who will the Pathers select with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

On BetOnline, Young (-1400) is now the heavy favorite to be taken by the Panthers. Stroud was believed to be the favorite for most of this draft cycle due to Reich’s history of working with big, pocket passers. However, Young recently canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, leading many to believe he will go to Carolina. Despite being under six feet, Young’s pocket presence and playmaking ability are as elite as it gets.

If the Panthers pass on Young, Stroud (+650) is the logical next choice. Stroud has the size (6’3″, 214 pounds) and arm strength to succeed at the next level. Richardson (+1400) and Levis (+4000) are significant long shots.

1st Overall Pick 2023 NFL Draft Odds Play Bryce Young -1400 CJ Stroud +650 Anthony Richardson +1400 Will Levis +4000

