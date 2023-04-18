NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2023 2nd Pick Odds: Will Anderson, Will Levis Among Favorites

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the ball.

The Houston Texans will pick second in the 2023 NFL Draft. With needs on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, who will they select to serve as a cornerstone of their franchise? Below, view the odds for the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans Hold The No. 2 Overall Pick

The Texans are coming off a 3-13 season. Heading into the final game of the regular season, all Houston had to do was lose to the Indianapolis Colts, and they would secure the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, the Texans won 32-31, dropping to the number-two pick as the Chicago Bears ascended to the top position. The Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith hours after the game.

On January 31, the Texans hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach. Ryans played linebacker for the Texans from 2006-2011, making two Pro Bowls (2007, 2009) and one First-Team All-Pro (2007).

With the second pick, quarterback seems to be the logical choice since Davis Mills is not seen as the Texans’ quarterback of the future. However, edge rusher and receiver will also be a top priority for Houston in the draft.

NFL Draft 2023 2nd Pick Odds

Who will the Texans select with the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

BetOnline lists Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (+200) as the new favorite to be taken at number two. In 41 games at Alabama, Anderson registered 34.5 sacks, which is second all-time at the university. Anderson’s teammate, quarterback Bryce Young, was believed to be the favorite to be drafted second, but recent reports suggest the Carolina Panthers will select the QB with the first pick.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+275) is right behind Anderson, but Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (+300) has surged toward the top on most online sportsbooks. Levis is listed with the third-best odds, but don’t be surprised if he jumps Stroud and Anderson in the coming days.

View the entire chart via BetOnline.

2nd Overall Pick 2023 NFL Draft Odds Play
Will Anderson Jr. +200 BetOnline logo
CJ Stroud +275 BetOnline logo
Will Levis +300 BetOnline logo
Tyree Wilson +350 BetOnline logo
Bryce Young +800 BetOnline logo
Anthony Richardson +2500 BetOnline logo
Jalen Carter +3300 BetOnline logo

 

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Texans
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young holds a ball.

NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds: Bryce Young The Heavy Favorite

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  57min
NFL News and Rumors
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
Carolina Panthers Are Being Coy But All Indications Are Bryce Young Will Be No. 1 Pick
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Allen Robinson
Los Angeles Rams Are Trading WR Allen Robinson To The Pittsburgh Steelers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
will levis2
NFL Draft 2023: Will Levis Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Hand Size, and More
Author image David Evans  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper Is Recovering From Offseason Core Muscle Surgery
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs the ball.
NFL Draft 2023: Bijan Robinson Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Vertical Jump, and More
Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati, Upgraded to Stable Condition
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Reportedly Cleared To Play
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top