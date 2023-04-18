The Houston Texans will pick second in the 2023 NFL Draft. With needs on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, who will they select to serve as a cornerstone of their franchise? Below, view the odds for the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston Texans Hold The No. 2 Overall Pick

Will Anderson, Will Levis move ahead of C.J. Stroud in betting odds for No. 2 pick. https://t.co/VFbaTZ9O3n — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 18, 2023

The Texans are coming off a 3-13 season. Heading into the final game of the regular season, all Houston had to do was lose to the Indianapolis Colts, and they would secure the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, the Texans won 32-31, dropping to the number-two pick as the Chicago Bears ascended to the top position. The Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith hours after the game.

On January 31, the Texans hired San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach. Ryans played linebacker for the Texans from 2006-2011, making two Pro Bowls (2007, 2009) and one First-Team All-Pro (2007).

With the second pick, quarterback seems to be the logical choice since Davis Mills is not seen as the Texans’ quarterback of the future. However, edge rusher and receiver will also be a top priority for Houston in the draft.

NFL Draft 2023 2nd Pick Odds

Who will the Texans select with the 2nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

BetOnline lists Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (+200) as the new favorite to be taken at number two. In 41 games at Alabama, Anderson registered 34.5 sacks, which is second all-time at the university. Anderson’s teammate, quarterback Bryce Young, was believed to be the favorite to be drafted second, but recent reports suggest the Carolina Panthers will select the QB with the first pick.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+275) is right behind Anderson, but Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (+300) has surged toward the top on most online sportsbooks. Levis is listed with the third-best odds, but don’t be surprised if he jumps Stroud and Anderson in the coming days.

View the entire chart via BetOnline.

2nd Overall Pick 2023 NFL Draft Odds Play Will Anderson Jr. +200 CJ Stroud +275 Will Levis +300 Tyree Wilson +350 Bryce Young +800 Anthony Richardson +2500 Jalen Carter +3300

