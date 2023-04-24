The Arizona Cardinals will pick third in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, reports have stated that the Cardinals would love to trade back in the draft. Which prospect will be taken third in the draft? Below, view the odds for the 3rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals Hold The No. 3 Overall Pick

If the Cardinals hold onto the pick, they will look to upgrade a roster that went 4-13. As a result of the poor season, the team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, while general manager Steve Keim stepped down from his position.

In 2023, the Cardinals will be led by first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, the former defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, and first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort, the former Tennessee Titans director of player personnel.

The Arizona Cardinals hold eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the Cardinals already have their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, so they will most likely try to trade back with a team that wants to take a quarterback. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that at least six teams have contacted the Cardinals about a potential trade.

NFL Draft 2023 3rd Pick Odds

Assuming the Cardinals trade back, which player will be selected third?

BetOnline lists Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (+225) as the favorite to be taken with the 3rd overall pick. Stroud has the size (6’ 3’’ and 214 lbs) to endure NFL defenses and arm strength out of the pocket to make all the throws required of the position. Stroud saved his best for last as the Ohio State QB threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns against the eventual National Champion Georgia Bulldogs in a 42-41 loss in the CFP Semifinals.

Behind Stroud is Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (+300) and Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson (+300). If Arizona cannot trade back, these two pass rushers make sense for a Cardinals defense that allowed the second most points in the NFL per game (26.4).

View the entire chart via BetOnline.

3rd Overall Pick 2023 NFL Draft Odds Play CJ Stroud +225 Will Anderson Jr. +300 Tyree Wilson +300 Anthony Richardson +450 Paris Johnson +1000 Will Levis +1200 Jalen Carter +1600 Christian Gonzalez +4000 Bryce Young +6600

