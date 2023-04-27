NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2023: Carolina’s No. 1 Overall Selection – Likely QB Bryce Young – Landing In Good Spot

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
bryce young throws before frank reich (1)

With the first overall pick of Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select … 

Almost certainly Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. 

Or maybe Kentucky’s Will Levis. 

Possibly, but doubtful, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. 

Regardless of who the Panthers go with, here are three reasons why the franchise’s new QB of the future is stepping into a premier situation. 

New Coach Frank Reich Understands QB Position 

Frank Reich, the Panthers’ first-year coach, spent 13 years in the NFL, but started just 20 of 118 career games. He led the 1992-93 Buffalo Bills to the biggest playoff comeback in league history and is now known as a positional guru. He has experienced just about everything a QB could face.  

The Colts fired Reich midway through last season after failing to spark the careers of QBs Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. Honestly, who could have won consistently with that collection, especially with Rivers, Ryan and Wentz starting well past their primes? 

The Panthers realized Reich wasn’t the issue in Indianapolis. He was hired to mold Thursday’s No. 1 draft pick much like the way he did with a younger Wentz when he served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. 

Either Young, Levis or Stroud should benefit from Reich’s presence.

Panthers Employ Talented WR, RB Rooms  

When first overall draft picks are selected, they are generally picked up by a depressed franchise, with depleted surrounding talent.  

This time, however, the Panthers’ environment promises to be different. Unless the prospect plays his way out of a starting job during training camp, he will be flanked by veteran receivers to help him find his way. The Panthers signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark this offseason and Terrance Marshall, entering his third season, appears to be coming into his own.  

At running back, Miles Sanders, who helped propel the Eagles to Super Bowl 57, arrived to solidify the backfield after Christian McCaffery was traded last season. 

Unlike past top draft picks, the incoming QB should have an opportunity to thrive with the Panthers’ skill-position talent. 

Andy Dalton Arrives To Serve As Rookie’s Mentor 

Veteran Andy Dalton signed on with the Panthers realizing they were planning to start the rookie in Week 1.

The journeyman has proven to be a solid citizen within the locker room and is known for having a high game IQ, starting 162 of 166 career games. 

The Panthers are Dalton’s fifth team in five seasons and he probably has experienced nearly as much as Reich. 

There will be times when the game proves to be too fast for the rookie. During some games, he will struggle. But with Dalton as a sounding board, he should grow while on the job without peeking toward the sideline to see if he’s about to be benched after making a mistake or two or three. 

When the Panthers make the first pick Thursday, the new QB, likely Young, should land in a good spot. 

NFL Betting Guides 2023 

Topics  
NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the ball.

NFL Draft 2023 First Pick Odds: Will Levis Climbs To Second

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers
Five Things We Learned From Aaron Rodgers Introductory Press Conference With The New York Jets
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Draft War Room
An Inside Look At Infamous NFL Draft “War” Rooms In Recent Years
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers
Three Takeaways From Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Hype Video
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Green Bay Packers-Training Camp
Will The Green Bay Packers Pick Up QB Jordan Love’s Fifth Year Option?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
2007 NFL Draft
NFL Draft History: Three Facts About The Draft
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 25 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers
New York Daily News “Rejoices” At Aaron Rodgers Trade, How Do Jets Fans Feel?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 25 2023
More News
Arrow to top