With the first overall pick of Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select …

Almost certainly Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Or maybe Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Possibly, but doubtful, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Regardless of who the Panthers go with, here are three reasons why the franchise’s new QB of the future is stepping into a premier situation.

They've decided. Now we wait 😏 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 26, 2023

New Coach Frank Reich Understands QB Position

Frank Reich, the Panthers’ first-year coach, spent 13 years in the NFL, but started just 20 of 118 career games. He led the 1992-93 Buffalo Bills to the biggest playoff comeback in league history and is now known as a positional guru. He has experienced just about everything a QB could face.

The Colts fired Reich midway through last season after failing to spark the careers of QBs Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger. Honestly, who could have won consistently with that collection, especially with Rivers, Ryan and Wentz starting well past their primes?

The Panthers realized Reich wasn’t the issue in Indianapolis. He was hired to mold Thursday’s No. 1 draft pick much like the way he did with a younger Wentz when he served as the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

Either Young, Levis or Stroud should benefit from Reich’s presence.

DJ Chark has arrived. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) April 25, 2023

Panthers Employ Talented WR, RB Rooms

When first overall draft picks are selected, they are generally picked up by a depressed franchise, with depleted surrounding talent.

This time, however, the Panthers’ environment promises to be different. Unless the prospect plays his way out of a starting job during training camp, he will be flanked by veteran receivers to help him find his way. The Panthers signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark this offseason and Terrance Marshall, entering his third season, appears to be coming into his own.

At running back, Miles Sanders, who helped propel the Eagles to Super Bowl 57, arrived to solidify the backfield after Christian McCaffery was traded last season.

Unlike past top draft picks, the incoming QB should have an opportunity to thrive with the Panthers’ skill-position talent.

Here for Day 1 of #Panthers minicamp.. New QB coach Josh McCown with Andy Dalton, Matt Corral and Jacob Eason — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 25, 2023

Andy Dalton Arrives To Serve As Rookie’s Mentor

Veteran Andy Dalton signed on with the Panthers realizing they were planning to start the rookie in Week 1.

The journeyman has proven to be a solid citizen within the locker room and is known for having a high game IQ, starting 162 of 166 career games.

The Panthers are Dalton’s fifth team in five seasons and he probably has experienced nearly as much as Reich.

There will be times when the game proves to be too fast for the rookie. During some games, he will struggle. But with Dalton as a sounding board, he should grow while on the job without peeking toward the sideline to see if he’s about to be benched after making a mistake or two or three.

When the Panthers make the first pick Thursday, the new QB, likely Young, should land in a good spot.

