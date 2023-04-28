Here, at TSD, we are big fans of exploring the capabilities of the most recent internet phenomenon, ChatGPT. This time, we have put it to work, asking it to predict the future careers of the three quarterbacks drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. ChatGPT got to work and came out with some epic career arcs for the Carolina Panthers’ Bryce Young, the Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud, and the Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson. Let’s take a look at what the famous Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot thinks will happen to these three star QBs.

Unfortunately, you can’t just tell ChatGPT to tell you the future. Trust us, we tried. All we got back was some message about how the future of these new NFL quarterbacks is yet to be determined.

That was not good enough for us, so we went back to the drawing board and altered our prompt. We made ChatGPT the GM of a football team, The AI Drivers (very droll) , and asked it to determine the career arcs of the players in the current NFL draft from their college statistics and combine performance.

Below is what ChatGPT predicts will happen in the careers of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson.

Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers (1st Pick 2023 NFL Draft)

With the first overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, the Panthers select Bryce Young 👏 pic.twitter.com/CYC6XU79SS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2023

Bryce Young has a solid NFL career, playing for 12 seasons. He leads the Panthers to the playoffs five times and wins one Super Bowl in his 8th season. Young’s career is characterized by excellent decision-making, accuracy, and strong leadership.

He earns five Pro Bowl selections. After eight seasons with the Panthers, Young signs with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent, where he plays for four more seasons but does not find the same level of success.

Career Stats:

42,500 passing yards

325 touchdowns

95 interceptions

5 Pro Bowl selections

1 Super Bowl victory

CJ Stroud – Houston Texans (2nd Pick 2023 NFL Draft)

CJ Stroud has an impressive career, playing for 14 seasons in the NFL. He becomes the face of the Texans franchise and leads them to the playoffs six times. In his 9th season, Stroud wins the Super Bowl and is named Super Bowl MVP.

He is known for his strong arm, accuracy, and pocket presence. Stroud earns six Pro Bowl selections. At the end of his 14th season, Stroud retires as a Texan and is considered one of the best quarterbacks of his era.

Career Stats:

47,000 passing yards

350 touchdowns

110 interceptions

6 Pro Bowl selections

1 Super Bowl victory (Super Bowl MVP)

Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts (4th Pick 2023 NFL Draft)

Anthony Richardson’s 8-year NFL career is marked by inconsistency and unfulfilled potential. He faces injuries and coaching changes early in his career, which hinders his development. After five seasons with the Colts, Richardson is traded to the Chicago Bears, where he starts for two seasons but fails to make a significant impact.

Richardson signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency but is relegated to a backup role and retires after a season with the team.

Career Stats:

23,000 passing yards

150 passing touchdowns

100 interceptions

3,000 rushing yards

25 rushing touchdowns

ChatGPT’s Conclusion

Upon reflection, the Texans would still draft CJ Stroud given his Hall of Fame career and Super Bowl victory.

The Panthers might still be content with drafting Bryce Young, as he had a solid career and was a key contributor to their playoff runs, but they may have considered Stroud if they had known the outcomes.

The Colts, however, would likely have chosen differently, as Richardson’s inconsistency and injury history led to a less successful career compared to the other two quarterbacks.

In summary, Stroud’s career stands out among the three, while Young’s durability issues may lead to some regrets, and Richardson’s unfulfilled potential serves as a cautionary tale for future drafts.

CJ Stroud to Have Best Career of the Three First Round Quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft According to ChatGPT

ChatGPT’s bold prediction is that CJ Stroud will have a Hall of Fame career and become the best quarterback of his era. While that is a lofty goal for CJ Stroud, it will be some ride for Texans fans if it comes to fruition.

Unfortunately, for Colts fans, it appears Anthony Richardson will be a bust, if ChatGPT is to be believed. He ends up seeing out his career as a bench-rider at the Jacksonville Jaguars after seven unsuccessful season with the Colts and the Bears. Richardson probably has the highest ceiling of the three quarterbacks, but in this scenario, ChatGPT doesn’t think he fulfills his potential.

Meanwhile, at the Panthers, Bryce Young becomes a Super Bowl winner with the team, but ChatGPT seems to think his career is just fair to middling. Also, like a savage, he leaves for Arizona immediately after his Super Bowl season. We think Panthers fans would be happy with a Super Bowl, and to us that would be a successful career for Bryce Young.

Overall, this fun experiment offered intriguing insights into the potential careers of these talented quarterbacks, and we wish them all the best as they embark on their NFL journeys.

