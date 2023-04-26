NFL Draft 2023 First Pick Odds: Will Levis Climbs To Second

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night, April 27. The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will certainly take a quarterback. One QB, Kentucky’s Will Levis, has shot up the NFL Draft board to garner the second-best odds. Find out the NFL Draft 2023 first-pick odds below.

Carolina Panthers Will Draft First

Major draft shakeup 🚨 🚨 🚨 Sources say the #Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick to the #Panthers in exchange for big-time compensation including multiple 1st rounders. Chicago loads up and lands at No. 9, while Carolina can draft its QB of the future. pic.twitter.com/DNvYMStoxd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2023

The Panthers are going to take a quarterback with the first overall selection. Carolina traded a bounty of draft capital to move up from No. 9 to No. 1.

Carolina acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With first-year head coach Frank Reich, Carolina is looking to find their franchise quarterback of the future. The combination of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and P.J. Walker managed to only combine for seven wins as Carolina failed to make the playoffs for the fifth-straight season.

NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds

'Don't get mad at me if you lose money' 😂 Will Levis talks about the Reddit rumor that made his No. 1 pick odds jump from +4000 to +400 yesterday… (via @TheNextNetwork1) pic.twitter.com/GtFdH6NQFN — br_betting (@br_betting) April 26, 2023

Who will the Panthers select with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

On BetOnline, Young (-2000) is now the heavy favorite to be taken by the Panthers. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner thrived at Alabama, throwing for 8,356, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and three seasons. Despite his size, Young has all the characteristics you want out of a quarterback – poise, mobility in the pocket, arm strength, and leadership.

For the last week, Stroud held the second-best odds to be selected by the Panthers. However, Levis shot up the board as recently as yesterday into second place behind Young with odds of +600. The meteoric rise in odds can be attributed to an anonymous Reddit post that stated Levis is telling his family and friends that Carolina will select him at No. 1.

1st Overall Pick 2023 NFL Draft Odds Play Bryce Young -2000 Will Levis +600 CJ Stroud +2500 Anthony Richards +4000

