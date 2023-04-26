NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2023 First Pick Odds: Will Levis Climbs To Second

Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the ball.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round on Thursday night, April 27. The Carolina Panthers are on the clock and will certainly take a quarterback. One QB, Kentucky’s Will Levis, has shot up the NFL Draft board to garner the second-best odds. Find out the NFL Draft 2023 first-pick odds below.

Carolina Panthers Will Draft First

The Panthers are going to take a quarterback with the first overall selection. Carolina traded a bounty of draft capital to move up from No. 9 to No. 1.

Carolina acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears in exchange for pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025, and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With first-year head coach Frank Reich, Carolina is looking to find their franchise quarterback of the future. The combination of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and P.J. Walker managed to only combine for seven wins as Carolina failed to make the playoffs for the fifth-straight season.

NFL Draft 2023 1st Pick Odds

Who will the Panthers select with the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

On BetOnline, Young (-2000) is now the heavy favorite to be taken by the Panthers. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner thrived at Alabama, throwing for 8,356, 80 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions and three seasons. Despite his size, Young has all the characteristics you want out of a quarterback – poise, mobility in the pocket, arm strength, and leadership.

For the last week, Stroud held the second-best odds to be selected by the Panthers. However, Levis shot up the board as recently as yesterday into second place behind Young with odds of +600. The meteoric rise in odds can be attributed to an anonymous Reddit post that stated Levis is telling his family and friends that Carolina will select him at No. 1.

View the entire chart via BetOnline.

1st Overall Pick 2023 NFL Draft Odds Play
Bryce Young -2000 BetOnline logo
Will Levis +600 BetOnline logo
CJ Stroud +2500 BetOnline logo
Anthony Richards +4000 BetOnline logo

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
