News

NFL Draft 2023: Hendon Hooker Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
3 min read
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker throws the ball.

Hendon Hooker is a quarterback.

He played for Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee in 2021.

Hooker was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 with Tennessee.

He is already 25 years old.

Hooker spent three years with Virginia Tech and two seasons with Tennessee.

Below, we will look at Hooker’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hendon Hooker, QB

  • College — Tennessee
  • Hometown — Greensboro, NC
  • Class — R-Senior
  • Height — 6’ 3’’
  • Weight — 217 lbs
  • Arm Length — 33’’
  • Hand Size — 10 1/2”’
  • NFL Draft Projection — Top-40 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

  • Production Score — 86 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 3rd)
  • Athleticism Score — 85 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 4th)
  • Total Score — 87 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 2nd)

Hendon Hooker NFL Draft Projection

Hooker is a little challenging for NFL teams to fully evaluate.

He is coming off a torn ACL.

Here is Hooker’s draft position odd, according to BetOnline.

  • Over 32.5 Draft Position (-120)
  • Under 32.5 Draft Position (-120)

Not only is his ACL worrisome but his age will make teams a bit weary.

He is already 25 years old.

Hooker is a riskier QB but he has the potential to be a starting QB in a timing-based, spread offense.

Hendon Hooker College Statistics

Hooker was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 with Tennessee.

Below are his stats from 2021 and 2022 with Tennessee.

In 2021, Hooker had a 68.0 completion percentage, 2,945 passing yards, 31 passing TDs, and three interceptions. He played 13 games in 2021.

In 2022, Hooker had a 69.6 completion percentage, 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, and two interceptions. He played 11 games in 2022.

Hendon Hooker 40-Time & Bench Press

Hooker did not perform any tests at the NFL Combine as he continues to rehab from tearing his ACL.

Hendon Hooker Strengths & Weaknesses

Hendon Hooker is a possible first-round QB.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the quarterback.

Strengths:

  • Blends NFL pocket-passer size with dual-threat abilities
  • Rhythmic passer who prefers to keep plays on schedule
  • Good operation time with twitchy release in quick game
  • Patient in allowing route combinations to develop
  • Sticks with delivery regardless of pressure
  • Helps identify protection for running backs
  • Feels edges collapsing and climbs into pocket safely
  • TD-INT ratio of 58:5 in his last two college seasons

Weaknesses:

  • Sustained a torn ACL late last season
  • Coming off a major injury as a 25-year-old rookie
  • Struggled when forced to throw on the move
  • Takes on too much contact as a runner
  • Needs to prove he can make window throws to stationary targets
  • Left touchdowns on the field due to inconsistent placement on deep throws
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Syndication: York Daily Record

NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Author image jamesboutros  •  6h
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
News
Suni Lee 2
Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Suni Lee Shares Concerning Health Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top