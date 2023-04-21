NFL Draft 2023: Hendon Hooker Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Hendon Hooker is a quarterback.

He played for Virginia Tech before transferring to Tennessee in 2021.

Hooker was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 with Tennessee.

He is already 25 years old.

Hooker spent three years with Virginia Tech and two seasons with Tennessee.

Below, we will look at Hooker’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Hendon Hooker, QB

College — Tennessee

Hometown — Greensboro, NC

Class — R-Senior

Height — 6’ 3’’

Weight — 217 lbs

Arm Length — 33’’

Hand Size — 10 1/2”’

NFL Draft Projection — Top-40 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

Production Score — 86 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 3rd)

Athleticism Score — 85 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 4th)

Total Score — 87 (2023 Combine QB Rank: 2nd)

Hendon Hooker NFL Draft Projection

Hooker is a little challenging for NFL teams to fully evaluate.

He is coming off a torn ACL.

Here is Hooker’s draft position odd, according to BetOnline.

Over 32.5 Draft Position (-120)

Under 32.5 Draft Position (-120)

Not only is his ACL worrisome but his age will make teams a bit weary.

He is already 25 years old.

Hooker is a riskier QB but he has the potential to be a starting QB in a timing-based, spread offense.

Hendon Hooker College Statistics

Hooker was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 with Tennessee.

Below are his stats from 2021 and 2022 with Tennessee.

In 2021, Hooker had a 68.0 completion percentage, 2,945 passing yards, 31 passing TDs, and three interceptions. He played 13 games in 2021.

In 2022, Hooker had a 69.6 completion percentage, 3,135 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, and two interceptions. He played 11 games in 2022.

Hendon Hooker 40-Time & Bench Press

Hooker did not perform any tests at the NFL Combine as he continues to rehab from tearing his ACL.

Hendon Hooker Strengths & Weaknesses

Hendon Hooker is a possible first-round QB.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the quarterback.

Strengths:

Blends NFL pocket-passer size with dual-threat abilities

Rhythmic passer who prefers to keep plays on schedule

Good operation time with twitchy release in quick game

Patient in allowing route combinations to develop

Sticks with delivery regardless of pressure

Helps identify protection for running backs

Feels edges collapsing and climbs into pocket safely

TD-INT ratio of 58:5 in his last two college seasons

Weaknesses:

Sustained a torn ACL late last season

Coming off a major injury as a 25-year-old rookie

Struggled when forced to throw on the move

Takes on too much contact as a runner

Needs to prove he can make window throws to stationary targets

Left touchdowns on the field due to inconsistent placement on deep throws