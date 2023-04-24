One of the top tight ends in the 2023 NFL Draft is Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. With the size, speed, and strength to succeed at the next level, Mayer is in the running to be the first tight end to come off the board. Here, we explore Mayer’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, and physical traits.

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer has incredible hands, blocks well, and is a nightmare to bring down…so why is he slipping on boards? Both @QBKlass and I think people might be overthinking him–we discussed the TEs on today's pod: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF pic.twitter.com/SAJJFXFLwf — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 13, 2023

NFL Draft 2023 Prospect Profile: Michael Mayer, TE

College — Notre Dame

— Notre Dame Hometown — Independence, Kentucky

— Independence, Kentucky Class — Junior

— Junior Height — 6’ 4 1/2’’

— 6’ 4 1/2’’ Weight — 249 pounds

— 249 pounds Arm Length — 31 5/8’’

— 31 5/8’’ Hand Size — 9 1/2’’

— 9 1/2’’ NFL Draft Projection — First round

NFL Next Gen Stats Scores

Production Score — 85 (2023 Combine TE Rank: 2nd)

Athleticism Score — 63 (2023 Combine TE Rank: 15th)

Total Score — 80 (2023 Combine TE Rank: 6th)

Michael Mayer Draft Projection

Mayer has been in the running for the best tight end in the 2023 class, as he ranks in the top three of nearly every big board. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Mayer as his No. 20 prospect and No. 2 tight end, behind Utah’s Dalton Kincaid. Mayer is mocked as a first-round selection. BetOnline lists Mayer as the favorite to be the first tight end taken in the 2023 NFL Draft with the odds at -145.

Michael Mayer College Football Statistics

At Notre Dame, Mayer was a stud in every sense of the word. He’s the most complete tight end in this year’s class, with elite hands, solid run-after-the-catch ability, and proficiency in run blocking. In three seasons, Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mayer became a consensus All-American in 2022, leading all FBS tight ends in touchdown receptions (9) to go along with a team-high 67 receptions for 809 yards.

Michael Mayer NFL Combine Performance

40-Yard Dash — 4.7 Seconds

— 4.7 Seconds 10-Yard Split — 1.66 Seconds

— 1.66 Seconds Vertical Jump — 32.5″

— 32.5″ Broad Jump – 9’10″

Michael Mayer 40-Yard Dash

Notable official 40-yard dash times among TEs at NFL Combine: Will Mallory 4.54

Zack Kuntz 4.55

–

Luke Musgrave 4.61

Luke Schoonmaker 4.63

Darnell Washington 4.64

–

Michael Mayer 4.70 — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) March 5, 2023

Mayer’s 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.7 seconds. This ranked 11th among all tight ends.

Michael Mayer Vertical Jump

With a 32.5″ vertical jump, Mayer ranked 12th among all tight ends.

Michael Mayer Combine Measurements

Mayer measured 6’ 4 1/2’’ and 249 lbs. Mayer has a prospect score of 80, which is considered good. NFL Nex Gen has Mayer at a 6.44 prospect grade, projecting him to become a good starter within two years.

Michael Mayer NFL Comparison And Analysis

Highest graded pass catcher in the red zone last season: ☘️ Michael Mayer: 92.5 pic.twitter.com/eMUUdePRth — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 2, 2023

Mayer has drawn comparisons to Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson for his ability to be a three-down tight end. Jeremiah said, “Mayer doesn’t have elite athleticism, but he’s a complete tight end who will be ready to contribute right away.” If Mayer makes it to the 20s in the first round, the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 21), Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 24), New York Giants (No. 25), Dallas Cowboys (No. 26), and Cincinnati Bengals (No. 28) could all be potential landing sports for the tight end.

