News

NFL Draft 2023: Paris Johnson Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Author image
jamesboutros
Twitter
3 min read
NFL: Combine

Paris Johnson Jr is an offensive tackle that played for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was included on the 2022 College Football All-America Team as a junior.

Johnson played in five games as a freshman in 2020, including as offensive guard due to an injury in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He started every game at right guard in 2021.

Johnson moved to left tackle as a junior in 2022, where he was named a consensus All-American.

Below, we look at Johnson Jr’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Paris Johnson Jr, OT

  • College — Ohio State
  • Hometown — Cincinnati, OH
  • Class — Junior
  • Height — 6’ 6”’
  • Weight — 313 lbs
  • Arm Length — 36 1/8’’
  • Hand Size — 9 1/2’’
  • NFL Draft Projection — Top-10 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

  • Production Score — 84 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 2nd)
  • Athleticism Score — 76 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 14th)
  • Total Score — 82 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 5th)

Paris Johnson Jr NFL Draft Projection

Johnson Jr will be the first or second offensive tackle off the board.

According to BetOnline, he is projected to go around the top 10 in the NFL Draft.

  • Over 9.5 Draft Position (-165)
  • Under 9.5 Draft Position (+125)

After the quarterback position, a team’s next most important thing is to protect the QB.

Johnson Jr will be a highly valued player in the NFL Draft.

With teams looking to upgrade their offensive line, look for Johnson Jr to go top 10-12 in the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders at pick seven and Chicago Bears at pick nine need to improve their offensive line.

Johnson Jr could be drafted by one of those teams that need an offensive lineman in the top 10.

Paris Johnson Jr Football Statistics

Below are some highlights for Johnson Jr in 2022.

  • Midseason All-American on multiple organization’s lists
  • Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist
  • Anchor of OL line that was sixth nationally in fewest TFLs allowed (37; only 7 sacks allowed)
  • Ohio State led the nation with 63 TDs scored and was third in red zone offense (47 of 49)
  • Ohio State averaged 501.9 yards of total offense (294.0 passing; 207.9 rushing)
  • Has started 23 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2021 season

Paris Johnson Jr 40-Time & Bench Press

Johnson Jr did not do the 40-Time at the NFL Combine.

His bench press was 29 reps.

Johnson Jr will be a very good offensive lineman in the NFL.

Paris Johnson Jr Strengths & Weaknesses

Johnson Jr is a top-two offensive tackle in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the tackle.

Strengths:

  • Versatility to play guard or tackle
  • Rhythmic diagonal slides in pass sets
  • Shuffles feet and rides rusher around the arc
  • Inside hand thumps and gathers counter moves
  • Athletic talent to make recoveries at a variety of angles
  • Opens hips and accelerates to find back side cut-off angles
  • Fluid with accurate radar to strike as a pull blocker
  • Good timing/consistency working to linebacker on combo blocks

Weaknesses:

  • Not much pop on contact
  • Below average securing the first block on combo blocks
  • Bends at the waist and lacks ideal leverage as a run blocker
  • Has a wide-hand hitch in his pass punch
  • Very average body control through rush contact
  • Power displaces his anchor
  • Forward lean makes him susceptible to spin moves
Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

jamesboutros

Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

jamesboutros

Twitter
Growing up, James was fascinated with watching sports. This led to an interest in research and stats and writing betting analysis for a variety of sports. James has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.
View All Posts By jamesboutros

Related To News

News
Simone Biles Jonathan Owens

Olympic Champion Gymnast Simone Biles Marries NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 22 2023
News
Syndication: York Daily Record
NFL Draft 2023: Joey Porter Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More
Author image jamesboutros  •  Apr 21 2023
News
Boston Marathon
77 Year Old Patty Hung Completed Record-Breaking 37th Straight Boston Marathon
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 19 2023
News
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Ricardson Posts Record Time In First 100 Meter Individual Race Of 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 10 2023
News
The Big Business of the Masters Tournament: Why Augusta National Leaves $250M In Revenue On The Table Every Year
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Apr 8 2023
News
Brian Hoyer
Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback, Brian Hoyer
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 5 2023
News
Jim Nantz
Jim Nantz Signs Off From NCAA Basketball Coverage For Final Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top