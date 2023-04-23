NFL Draft 2023: Paris Johnson Jr Prospect Profile, Draft Projection, Stats, 40-Time, Bench Press, and More

Paris Johnson Jr is an offensive tackle that played for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was included on the 2022 College Football All-America Team as a junior.

Johnson played in five games as a freshman in 2020, including as offensive guard due to an injury in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He started every game at right guard in 2021.

Johnson moved to left tackle as a junior in 2022, where he was named a consensus All-American.

Below, we look at Johnson Jr’s prospect profile, draft projection, stats, 40-time, bench press, and more.

NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Paris Johnson Jr, OT

College — Ohio State

Hometown — Cincinnati, OH

Class — Junior

Height — 6’ 6”’

Weight — 313 lbs

Arm Length — 36 1/8’’

Hand Size — 9 1/2’’

NFL Draft Projection — Top-10 Pick

NFL Next Gen Stats

Production Score — 84 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 2nd)

Athleticism Score — 76 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 14th)

Total Score — 82 (2023 Combine OT Rank: 5th)

Paris Johnson Jr NFL Draft Projection

Johnson Jr will be the first or second offensive tackle off the board.

According to BetOnline, he is projected to go around the top 10 in the NFL Draft.

Over 9.5 Draft Position (-165)

Under 9.5 Draft Position (+125)

After the quarterback position, a team’s next most important thing is to protect the QB.

Johnson Jr will be a highly valued player in the NFL Draft.

With teams looking to upgrade their offensive line, look for Johnson Jr to go top 10-12 in the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders at pick seven and Chicago Bears at pick nine need to improve their offensive line.

Johnson Jr could be drafted by one of those teams that need an offensive lineman in the top 10.

Paris Johnson Jr Football Statistics

Below are some highlights for Johnson Jr in 2022.

Midseason All-American on multiple organization’s lists

Rotary Lombardi Award semifinalist

Anchor of OL line that was sixth nationally in fewest TFLs allowed (37; only 7 sacks allowed)

Ohio State led the nation with 63 TDs scored and was third in red zone offense (47 of 49)

Ohio State averaged 501.9 yards of total offense (294.0 passing; 207.9 rushing)

Has started 23 consecutive games dating back to the start of the 2021 season

Paris Johnson Jr 40-Time & Bench Press

Johnson Jr did not do the 40-Time at the NFL Combine.

His bench press was 29 reps.

Johnson Jr will be a very good offensive lineman in the NFL.

Paris Johnson Jr Strengths & Weaknesses

Johnson Jr is a top-two offensive tackle in the draft.

Below are some strengths and weaknesses of the tackle.

Strengths:

Versatility to play guard or tackle

Rhythmic diagonal slides in pass sets

Shuffles feet and rides rusher around the arc

Inside hand thumps and gathers counter moves

Athletic talent to make recoveries at a variety of angles

Opens hips and accelerates to find back side cut-off angles

Fluid with accurate radar to strike as a pull blocker

Good timing/consistency working to linebacker on combo blocks

Weaknesses:

Not much pop on contact

Below average securing the first block on combo blocks

Bends at the waist and lacks ideal leverage as a run blocker

Has a wide-hand hitch in his pass punch

Very average body control through rush contact

Power displaces his anchor

Forward lean makes him susceptible to spin moves