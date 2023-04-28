The 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight with the second and third rounds. Two of the biggest names still on the board are Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Will these players go off the board quickly, or will they be waiting a long time? Find out the odds for 2023 NFL Draft position props with Will Levis and Michael Mayer.

Best available prospects based on my Big Board: – QB Will Levis (No. 4)

– OLB Nolan Smith (12)

– TE Dalton Kincaid (19)

– CB Deonte Banks (20)

– WR Jordan Addison (21) — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 28, 2023

Will Levis And Michael Mayer Are Still On The Board

Both Levis and Mayer were expected to go in the first round.

Levis was invited to NFL Draft and sat in the green room, awaiting his name to be called. Heading into the night, Levis was projected to be one of the four quarterbacks selected in the first round. However, Levis never heard his name, as Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson were all taken within the first four picks.

ESPN Analytics had Levis going in the top 10 at 92%. However, the Kentucky QB’s name was never called, and he enters round two as the number one prospect on Mel Kiper’s big board.

Like Levis, Mayer expected to hear his name at some point on the first night. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was the first tight end selected, going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 25 overall.

The Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 were rumored to be taking Mayer, but they elected to take a defensive player.

Mayer now enters the second round as Kiper’s third-best available prospect.

NFL Draft 2023 Position Odds – Will Levis

When will Levis be taken in the draft?

BetOnline has set the draft position at No. 37.5, meaning Levis would need to be selected within the first six picks of the second round. The order is No. 32 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 33 Houston Texans, No. 34 Arizona Cardinals, No. 35. Indianapolis Colts, No. 36 Los Angeles Rams, and No. 37 Seattle Seahawks. The No. 38 Las Vegas Raiders, No. 39 Carolina Panthers, and No. 40 Carolina Panthers are the next three picks.

Unless a team trades up, the Rams and Seahawks are the two teams who might consider Levis before No. 37.5

View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Draft Position – Will Levis Odds Play Under 37.5 Draft Position -160 Over 37.5 Draft Position +120

NFL Draft 2023 Position Odds – Michael Mayer

When will Mayer be taken in the draft?

BetOnline has also set the draft position at No. 37.5. Similar to Levis, a team would most likely have to trade up for Mayer to be taken before No. 37.5. The Tennessee Titans at No. 41 appear to be a popular destination for Mayer in mock drafts.

View the odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Draft Position – Michael Mayer Odds Play Under 37.5 Draft Position -175 Over 37.5 Draft Position +135

