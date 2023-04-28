NFL News and Rumors

2023 NFL Draft Position Odds: Props For Will Levis, Michael Mayer

Dan Girolamo
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis walks the red carpet.

The 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight with the second and third rounds. Two of the biggest names still on the board are Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Will these players go off the board quickly, or will they be waiting a long time? Find out the odds for 2023 NFL Draft position props with Will Levis and Michael Mayer.

Will Levis And Michael Mayer Are Still On The Board

Both Levis and Mayer were expected to go in the first round.

Levis was invited to NFL Draft and sat in the green room, awaiting his name to be called. Heading into the night, Levis was projected to be one of the four quarterbacks selected in the first round. However, Levis never heard his name, as Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson were all taken within the first four picks.

ESPN Analytics had Levis going in the top 10 at 92%. However, the Kentucky QB’s name was never called, and he enters round two as the number one prospect on Mel Kiper’s big board.

Like Levis, Mayer expected to hear his name at some point on the first night. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was the first tight end selected, going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 25 overall.

The Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 were rumored to be taking Mayer, but they elected to take a defensive player.

Mayer now enters the second round as Kiper’s third-best available prospect.

NFL Draft 2023 Position Odds – Will Levis

When will Levis be taken in the draft?

BetOnline has set the draft position at No. 37.5, meaning Levis would need to be selected within the first six picks of the second round. The order is No. 32 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 33 Houston Texans, No. 34 Arizona Cardinals, No. 35. Indianapolis Colts, No. 36 Los Angeles Rams, and No. 37 Seattle Seahawks. The No. 38 Las Vegas Raiders, No. 39 Carolina Panthers, and No. 40 Carolina Panthers are the next three picks.

Unless a team trades up, the Rams and Seahawks are the two teams who might consider Levis before No. 37.5

Draft Position – Will Levis
 Odds Play
Under 37.5 Draft Position -160 BetOnline logo
Over 37.5 Draft Position
 +120 BetOnline logo

NFL Draft 2023 Position Odds – Michael Mayer

When will Mayer be taken in the draft?

BetOnline has also set the draft position at No. 37.5. Similar to Levis, a team would most likely have to trade up for Mayer to be taken before No. 37.5. The Tennessee Titans at No. 41 appear to be a popular destination for Mayer in mock drafts.

Draft Position – Michael Mayer Odds Play
Under 37.5 Draft Position
 -175 BetOnline logo
Over 37.5 Draft Position
 +135 BetOnline logo

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top