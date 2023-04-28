NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades, Picks 11-20

The 2023 NFL Draft First Round has wrapped up. We’re grading every pick, but we’re starting with 11-20.

The 2023 draft finally arrived and went off with a bang on Thursday night. After months and months of analysis and speculation, answers were given and dreams were made. Here’s our take and grades on the second 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Grade: B+

Many speculated that the Titans would be positioning themselves to take a Qb early in the 2023 draft, but instead, they went with the man who will take over for Taylor Lewan. Skoronski is an explosive athlete who’s natural for pass protection but also sound with his feet in run blocking to help their offense well all-around. This man is poised for a long and successful NFL career.

12. Detroit Lions (from Cardinals through Texans, Browns): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Grade: A

I really love this selection. The Lions didn’t want to take any chances by waiting to pick Gibbs in the second round after Robinson was selected early. Gibbs could potentially be a better fit for their team as a compact runner with exceptional receiving skills. As D’Andre Swift has had injury problems and is set to become a free agent in 2024, Gibbs could take over his role as a versatile receiver. Additionally, Gibbs has the potential to become a workhorse for the team and could even push David Montgomery into a backup position.

13. Green Bay Packers (from Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Grade: C+

I like Lukas Van Ness, I’m just really surprised the Packers didn’t get new QB Jordan Love a WR, considering not one WR had come off the board. Or at least some protection up front. It is clear that Van Ness possesses the potential to be a first-round pick given his raw talent in pass rushing. His explosiveness and persistent pursuit of the quarterback make him stand out from the crowd. However, he still requires a significant amount of development, which makes him a bit of a long-term project.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Patriots): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Grade: A+

It does have to be noted that the Steelers gave up a 4th round pick to move from 17 to 14, but they absolutely got their man. The Steelers made a great move with their first draft pick under GM Omar Khan. With Johnson, Wright, and Skoronski off the board, they recognized the need to trade up ahead of the Jets to secure a top-tier tackle. Jones possesses an impressive blend of strength and speed, making him an ideal fit to provide significant support for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, while also making a significant upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. Jones will also play a crucial role in run blocking for third-year running back Najee Harris.

15. New York Jets (from Packers): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Grade: D

This one is a bit of a head-scratcher as just about every mock had McDonald being a fringe first-round pick. With all the WRs on the board, it felt like they’d definitely get Aaron Rodgers a weapon or one of the elite offensive tackles to protect him, but they did neither. And after drafting Jermaine Johnson last year, this is a tough one to figure out. Perhaps they were taken back when the Steelers moved ahead, but every WR was still available. Odd selection.

16. Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Grade: C

The Commanders selected a cornerback as expected with their first pick, but some experts feel they reached a bit for Forbes, who is undersized and lacks the big-play potential of other available corners like Christian Gonzalez, Deonte Banks, Joey Porter Jr., Cam Smith, and Kelee Ringo. I actually can’t really understand how they valued Forbes over the top 3 I just mentioned. Forbes is a versatile and intelligent defender, but some question whether he has the skills to be a shutdown corner.

17. New England Patriots (from Steelers): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Grade: A+

In my opinion, the Patriots got the best secondary player in the draft all the way down at 17. The Patriots got their shutdown corner and add him to perhaps the best secondary in professional football. The Patriots had a glaring need and filled it with the best available player. A+.

18. Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Grade: B

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes addressed another immediate need by drafting a dominant second-level playmaker to upgrade from Alex Anzalone. Campbell is a very athletic and well-rounded playmaker. Many will question taking Campbell over Trenton Simpson and Drew Sanders who have higher overall upside, but I don’t think they will regret this selection.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Grade: A-

I’ve mentioned it a few times pre-draft that Kancey’s tape just jumped to me. He always looked like he was a different caliber player than everyone else. Some will say it’s because the ACC was down this year, which is true, but he just looks so elite. The Buccaneers addressed their need for an inside pass-rusher to support their massive run-stopper Vita Vea in Todd Bowles’ three-man front. Kancey, who is compact and explosive, fits the bill perfectly. The Buccaneers hope he will replicate the success of Aaron Donald, who played for the same program as Kancey. While some may argue that the team should have prioritized a quarterback in this pick, it is hard to fault their decision to draft Kancey, especially since he was a potential target for division rivals like the Saints.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Grade: A

To get a WR this talented at 20 is super fortunate for the Seahawks. Their offense continues to get scarier and scarier. The Seahawks addressed their need for a third wide receiver to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the latter of whom will turn 31 during the upcoming season. With both Metcalf and Lockett likely to line up on the outside in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system, Smith-Njigba brings valuable skills to the slot position, including strong hands, quickness, and precise route running.