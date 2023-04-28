NFL Draft 2023: Round 1 Grades, Picks 21-31

The 2023 NFL Draft First Round has wrapped up. We’re grading every pick, and now were on 21-31.

The 2023 draft finally arrived and went off with a bang on Thursday night. After months and months of analysis and speculation, answers were given and dreams were made. Here are our take and grades on the final 11 picks of the first round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

Grade: C

This is where the WRs started to come off the board and I was actually shocked the Chargers didn’t opt for Zay Flowers. They clearly need help with Keenan Allen who struggles to stay healthy, and Mike Williams. But I just thought Flowers in this offense would be such a problem for defenses.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Grade: A+

The Baltimore Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor to their receiving corps, but they didn’t stop there. They also secured a versatile and explosive big-play threat in Flowers to complement Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews in their passing attack. The Chargers may have missed out, but the Ravens are thrilled to have Flowers, who can play both inside and outside and be a dynamic playmaker for their highly-paid quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Grade: A+

This is another guy I thought would be excellent for the Chargers (not to pile on). The Vikings made a smart move by selecting Addison, a talented slot receiver, as a replacement for Adam Thielen. Despite his stock slipping in the draft, Addison’s exceptional route-running skills, quickness, and toughness make him an ideal fit for the slot position. With the attention that Justin Jefferson receives on the field, Addison will have plenty of opportunities to make an impact and contribute to the Vikings’ offense.

24. New York Giants (from Jaguars): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Grade: A-

I like the Giants move to address their need for improved outside coverage by selecting Banks, who impressed scouts with his size and fluid ball-hawking skills in the later stages of the draft process. I did think the Giants may move up to take a WR, but it must have been too steep a price. Banks is a worthy first-round pick and makes sense for the G-Men after the string of top WRs went just before their pick.

25. Buffalo Bills (from Jaguars through Giants): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Grade: D+

This is another head-scratcher The Bills’ decision to trade up for a tight end pick is a bit curious, given that they missed out on the wide receiver options and had Josh Allen’s favorite target Dawson Knox under contract through 2026. It’s also questionable considering their primary use of 11 personnel (three wideouts). They had other immediate needs that could have had a greater impact as AFC title contenders, such as linebacker, offensive line, and pass rush help.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Grade: B-

The Cowboys’ decision to select Mazi Smith, a run-stuffing nose tackle may have been a slight reach at 26, but it did directly address a pressing need for the team. Smith possesses both power and quickness, making him a good candidate to start immediately.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Bills): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: A

To fill a need this late in the first round with this quality of a player is a big win for the Jags. Harrison is a physically impressive run blocker for the right side and has developed into a much better pass protector.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Grade: A-

The Bengals got what is essentially a top-10 all the way at the bottom of the first round. Murphy is an excellent complement to Trey Henderson and creates an even better pash rush for what was a dynamic defensive unit last season.

29. New Orleans Saints (from 49ers through Broncos): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Grade: A

The Saints suffered a significant loss at defensive tackle with the departure of David Onymata to the Falcons and Shy Tuttle to the Panthers in free agency. However, the Saints made a great pick by selecting Bryan Bresee, who has the potential to be a reliable run-stopper with untapped potential as a pass rusher.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: A+

The Eagles’ defense is getting absurd. After getting Jalen Carter at a steal at 9, they got his Bulldog teammate all the way down at. 30. When you look at that Eagles defensive front now, that is a seriously dangerous unit.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Grade: B+

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs made a solid late selection in Felix Anudike-Uzomah as a replacement for Frank Clark and to boost their pass rush. Anudike-Uzomah’s length, strength, and pass-rush moves make him a promising prospect, and the fact that he played at Kansas State nearby to the Chiefs adds some local appeal as well.