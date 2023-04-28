NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2023: Twitter Reacts To Carolina Panthers Selecting QB Bryce Young No. 1 Overall

Jeff Hawkins
panthers select bryce young no 1 overall (1)

To kick off the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers on Thursday surprised only a few observers with their selection …

In fact, Bryce Young going No. 1 overall was probably one of the worst-kept, pre-draft secrets. Carolina fans could say the pick was in the cards …

Braving rainy weather in Charlotte, North Carolina, a few thousand fans attended the Panthers’ Draft Party at Bank of America Stadium and showed their enthusiasm when the top pick was revealed …

The Panther fans were almost as excited as Young’s former Alabama teammates …

During a post-pick press conference Thursday, Frank Reich said: “The quarterback we are getting has been a winner forever. He has been a winner on the field, but he wins off the field as well.” The new Panthers coach knew what he was talking about …

Three special people in Young’s life offered their pre-taped congratulations. Pre-taped? And the Panthers claimed for weeks they did not know which QB they were going to pick …

Or so the Panthers’ brass claimed . Owner David Tepper admitted the tried to keep the selection close to the vest, suggesting Young didn’t even know until his phone rang Thursday …

There are concerns regarding Young. Like his size, for example. At 5-foot-10, 204 pounds. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said his “height doesn’t show up on tape.” Plus, the Panthers historically have had good luck with under-sized players …

With Young going first overall and C.J. Stroud going No. 2,  the two made history What is next? …

When all of Thursday’s NHL celebrations come to an end. Young said he is prepared to “punch the clock …”

NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
