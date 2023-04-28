To kick off the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers on Thursday surprised only a few observers with their selection …

In fact, Bryce Young going No. 1 overall was probably one of the worst-kept, pre-draft secrets. Carolina fans could say the pick was in the cards …

Braving rainy weather in Charlotte, North Carolina, a few thousand fans attended the Panthers’ Draft Party at Bank of America Stadium and showed their enthusiasm when the top pick was revealed …

Panthers fans erupt as Bryce Young is drafted No. 1 overall. 🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/0V0s5ReHYy — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) April 28, 2023

The Panther fans were almost as excited as Young’s former Alabama teammates …

Alabama football’s reaction to Bryce Young going #1: pic.twitter.com/dhQ2Q0fw3G — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) April 28, 2023

During a post-pick press conference Thursday, Frank Reich said: “The quarterback we are getting has been a winner forever. He has been a winner on the field, but he wins off the field as well.” The new Panthers coach knew what he was talking about …

Carolina is getting a STAR in Bryce Young 🌟 -23-4 record

-2020 national champ

-2021 Heisman Trophy winner

-2x All-SEC honors

-2021 AP Player of the Year

-Only Bama QB to throw for 3,000+ YDS in two seasons

-Nick Saban’s first No. 1 overall pick pic.twitter.com/aTo9uWhTMQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Three special people in Young’s life offered their pre-taped congratulations. Pre-taped? And the Panthers claimed for weeks they did not know which QB they were going to pick …

Bryce Young is surprised with proud messages from three influential people in his life — his mom, dad and Nick Saban.#NFLDraft @_bryce_young @panthers pic.twitter.com/vA6zFngSu6 — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2023

Or so the Panthers’ brass claimed . Owner David Tepper admitted the tried to keep the selection close to the vest, suggesting Young didn’t even know until his phone rang Thursday …

A behind the scenes look at when Bryce Young found out he would be the next quarterback of the Carolina Panthers.pic.twitter.com/FzRtdK4IdG — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) April 28, 2023

There are concerns regarding Young. Like his size, for example. At 5-foot-10, 204 pounds. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said his “height doesn’t show up on tape.” Plus, the Panthers historically have had good luck with under-sized players …

There’s something poetic about Bryce Young joining a franchise that has a history of legendary players who were dismissed for being too small#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/VMlDjIOgIO — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌️ (@PanthersAnalyst) April 27, 2023

With Young going first overall and C.J. Stroud going No. 2, the two made history What is next? …

Just two months after the first Super Bowl to feature two black starting QBs, another landmark moment tonight for diversity and inclusion at the position. Bryce Young and CJ Stroud are first pair of black QBs to be selected 1-and-2 overall in an NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/en5OqYmlx4 — Brian Stumpf (@Stumpf_Brian) April 28, 2023

When all of Thursday’s NHL celebrations come to an end. Young said he is prepared to “punch the clock …”

