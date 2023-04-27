NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2023: Will The Titans Trade Up To No. 3?

Dan Girolamo
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel at a podium.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins in just under two hours, and a few burning questions remain at the top of the draft. One team that wants to trade back is the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 3 pick. One team that wants to move up is the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 11 pick. Will the Titans trade with the Cardinals and move up to No. 3 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Tennessee Titans Want A Quarterback

Teams trading up to secure a top position, like the Titans, are most likely in the market for a quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill is coming off an injury-riddled season and turns 35 in July. The veteran is line to earn a base salary of $27 million in 2023, with a cap hit of $36.6 million. If the Titans trade Tannehill before or during the draft, they would save $18 million.

The Titans used a third-round pick on quarterback Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Willis massively underperformed as a starter, going 1-2 with 276 yards passing, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. There have been reports that the Titans have “lost faith” in Willis.

If the Titans move up, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, or Flordia’s Anthony Richardson could still be on the board, so they would have their selection of quarterback assuming Alabama’s Bryce Young goes No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans don’t take a QB at No. 2.

Conflicting Reports On A Trade With The Arizona Cardinals

The Titans want to move up. That is no secret. However, the terms on which they’re willing to do it has been a point of contention.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Cardinals are interested in trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the No. 3 pick to the Tennesse Titans for a package of picks, including No. 11.

However, Ian Rapoport reported that while the two teams have been talking, there have been no discussions involving Hopkins in the trade.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
