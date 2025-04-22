Featured

NFL Draft 2025: Three Sleepers at the Running Back Position

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL Draft 2023 Expected to Draw 300K Fans in Attendance and Over 10 Million Viewers

This year’s NFL Draft is full of elite running back talent. Obvious talents such as Ashton Jeanty and TreVeyon Henderson will go in the mid to early first round. As a result, there are a few that will go overlooked. However, they will still make a name for themselves and become steals for their respective teams that will eventually draft them. Just look at the impact Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Bucky Irving, has already had in the NFL. He is a prime example of a sleeper running back in last year’s NFL Draft. With all of this in mind, here are three running backs who appear to be major sleepers in the upcoming draft. 

Three Sleepers at Running Back to Keep an Eye on in the Upcoming 2025 NFL Draft 

DJ Giddens-Kansas State 

DJ Giddens is one of the quickest running backs in this year’s draft class. He has great “stop-start,” ability. Giddens logged 1,343 rushing yards and 111.9 rushing yards per game last year with Kansas State. He does need to improve in the passing game, but a team looking for some explosiveness in their backfield could still get great use out of Giddens. After a great NFL Combine performance where he ran a 4.43, 40-yard dash, expect plenty of teams to have Giddens on their radar. 

RJ Harvey-UCF 

For anyone looking for a back that isn’t afraid of yards after contact, RJ Harvey is your man. At five-foot-eight and 205 pounds, Harvey is one of the most physical runners in this year’s NFL Draft. Harvey logged an impressive 22 touchdowns and also averaged 6.8 rushing yards per attempt in his last collegiate season. Moreover, his pass-catching ability will make him a versatile player some teams could utilize on all three downs. In today’s passing league, there will always be a place for a player like RJ Harvey. 

Woody Marks-USC 

Marks is a running back with elite vision and has the ability to make multiple defenders miss in the open field. He played five years in college. The first four years he spent with Mississippi State then his last season was with USC. During Marks’ one year at USC, he recorded 1,133 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns, and 5.7 rushing yards per attempt. While Marks and the aforementioned running backs may not dominate the headlines for the NFL Draft, one should not discount the potential impact they could have once in the NFL. This year’s draft class is certainly rich with talent in the backfield. 

Topics  
Featured News NFL Draft NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
NFL Draft 2023 Expected to Draw 300K Fans in Attendance and Over 10 Million Viewers

NFL Draft 2025: Three Sleepers at the Running Back Position

Author image Mathew Huff  •  5h
Featured
2024 NFL Draft: 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams
NFL Draft 2025: Three Sleepers at the Wide Receiver Position
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 21 2025
Featured
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham Expected to Make an All-NBA Team
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 2 2025
Featured
Lamar Jackson Ravens
Ravens Could Offer Extension to Lamar Jackson
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 1 2025
Featured
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
Giants Agree to Deals With Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 26 2025
Featured
Danielle-Hunter-Seattle-Seahawks-v-Minnesota-BApz54y4dIOl
Danielle Hunter, Texans Agree to One-Year Contract Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 20 2025
Featured
Houston Texans
Derek Stingley Jr., Texans Agree to Three-Year Extension
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 18 2025
More News
Arrow to top