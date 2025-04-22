NFL Draft 2025: Three Sleepers at the Wide Receiver Position

With the NFL Draft around the corner, now is as good of a time as any to look at possible sleepers at the wide receiver position. Seemingly every year, there is one key wideout that gets overlooked and eventually overachieves in the NFL. Guys like Rams wide receiver, Puka Nacua and Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown are prime examples of this phenomenon. There are at least three wideouts in this year’s NFL Draft who appear to have potential to develop into true number one options, but they do not have the stock that some of the top pass-catchers such as Matthew Golden or Tetairoa McMillan currently possess. Considering this, keep an eye on these three sleepers in the upcoming NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2025: Three Wide Receivers to Keep an Eye On

Kyle Williams-Washington State

Kyle Williams is a deep-threat wide receiver who could give a few teams some needed “punch,” in their passing game. He is adept at creating separation and while he is only five-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Williams at least has quickness and speed to get away from corners getting open for deep passes. Williams was also fourth in touchdowns (14) in college football while leading his team in catches (70). In the right system, Kyle Williams could thrive.

Tory Horton-Colorado State

Tory Horton’s stock would be much higher if it were not for a brutal knee injury. He was only 30 yards shy of Colorado State’s all-time receiving record before the injury bug bit him. Throughout three college seasons, Horton logged 193 catches for 2,620 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. While the injury may be concerning to some NFL teams, Horton still ran a 4.41, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. While it may be risky, taking Horton with a later pick could pay massive dividends down the line for a team that rolls the dice on the Colorado State product.

Isaac TeSlaa-Arkansas

TeSlaa might be the biggest sleeper at the wideout position in this year’s NFL Draft. At Arkansas, he recorded 62 receptions for 896 yards, and five touchdowns in two collegiate seasons. Teams such as the New England Patriots or the Buffalo Bills should heavily consider taking a chance on the slot wide receiver. He has a ton of raw potential and if properly developed, he could become the next premier slot wideout in today’s NFL. He is extremely physical and will be a solid fit in certain run schemes. If he goes to a team that already has steady structure, they could eventually have a steal in TeSlaa at the slot position.