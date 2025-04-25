NFL News and Rumors

NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 Picks Recap

Dan Girolamo
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Penn State Nittany Lions Abdul Carter holding a jersey.

The 2025 NFL Draft is live in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The beginning of the draft featured a blockbuster trade involving first-round picks. Here’s a recap of the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cam Ward At The Top, Jags Trade For Travis Hunter

The Tennessee Titans kicked off the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Miami’s Cam Ward.

After striking out with Will Levis, the Titans hope to have found a franchise quarterback in Ward.

Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2024. Both totals were Miami school records.

After the Titans, the Browns and the Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster trade.

The Browns traded the No. 2 pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars for the No. 5 pick, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick.

Now at No. 2, the Jaguars took Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the dynamic defensive back and wide receiver who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Instead of reaching for a quarterback, the New York Giants took the best player on the board at No. 3, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

The New England Patriots elected to take LSU left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4. With the pick, New England bolsters their offensive line and gives Drake Maye blind-side protection.

After moving back to No. 5, the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

NFL Draft 2025: 5-10

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6.

Jeanty fits perfectly in Pete Carroll’s system, which relies on running the ball, controlling the clock, and playing great defense.

The Jets added another offensive lineman at No. 7 with Missouri’s Armand Membou. Justin Fields’ offensive line includes Membou, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joe Tippmann, John Simpson, and Olu Fashanu.

The Panthers went offense at No. 8, taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The big-bodied receiver has been compared to Mike Evans.

The final two picks of the top 10: Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. to the New Orleans Saints, and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to the Chicago Bears.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top