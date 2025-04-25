NFL Draft 2025: Top 10 Picks Recap

The 2025 NFL Draft is live in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The beginning of the draft featured a blockbuster trade involving first-round picks. Here’s a recap of the top 10 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cam Ward At The Top, Jags Trade For Travis Hunter

ESPN Sources: 🏈Browns are trading the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars. 🏈Jaguars are trading the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and their 2026 first-round pick… pic.twitter.com/9J3QPHqhhU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025

The Tennessee Titans kicked off the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Miami’s Cam Ward.

After striking out with Will Levis, the Titans hope to have found a franchise quarterback in Ward.

Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2024. Both totals were Miami school records.

After the Titans, the Browns and the Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster trade.

The Browns traded the No. 2 pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars for the No. 5 pick, a 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick.

Now at No. 2, the Jaguars took Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the dynamic defensive back and wide receiver who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Instead of reaching for a quarterback, the New York Giants took the best player on the board at No. 3, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

The New England Patriots elected to take LSU left tackle Will Campbell at No. 4. With the pick, New England bolsters their offensive line and gives Drake Maye blind-side protection.

After moving back to No. 5, the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

NFL Draft 2025: 5-10

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6.

Jeanty fits perfectly in Pete Carroll’s system, which relies on running the ball, controlling the clock, and playing great defense.

The Jets added another offensive lineman at No. 7 with Missouri’s Armand Membou. Justin Fields’ offensive line includes Membou, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Joe Tippmann, John Simpson, and Olu Fashanu.

The Panthers went offense at No. 8, taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The big-bodied receiver has been compared to Mike Evans.

The final two picks of the top 10: Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. to the New Orleans Saints, and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland to the Chicago Bears.