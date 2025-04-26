NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Select QB Shedeur Sanders

It is the story that has dominated the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders did not get drafted in the first two days of the draft.

On the third day, in the fifth round, the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick.

From Colorado to Cleveland! Shedeur Sanders joining the QB room pic.twitter.com/KjkTb7jXae — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 26, 2025

The Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Saga Has Ended

The internet and personalities inside and outside of college football, including President Donald Trump, were openly annoyed about how far Sanders has dropped. NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper predicted Sanders would go in the first round.

There were plenty of theories on why Sanders dropped, but no one knows the inside story.

What we know is that the Cleveland Browns, who have experienced tremendous difficulty developing young quarterback talent, including most recently 2018 first overall pick Baker Mayfield, have Sanders on their team. This is a franchise that has had a list of many quarterbacks since reentering the NFL in the late 1990s.

The inevitable place for Shedeur Sanders’ slide to end was on the Browns infamous QB jersey. pic.twitter.com/5T2Yv7a3Za — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) April 26, 2025

Sanders proved himself to be a good player at Colorado with limited support from his offensive line.

Now that Sanders is selected, the microscope will follow him to Cleveland to see what he can do in a 2025 quarterback room that includes Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The Browns also drafted Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the 94th overall pick. Deshaun Watson remains with the Browns, although he will miss the 2025 season with an Achilles injury.

Some Browns fans will openly wonder why the team traded away its second overall pick because the team could potentially have had Sanders’ explosive dual-threat Colorado teammate and Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.