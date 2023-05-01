NFL Draft: The Best 5th Round Picks Of All Time

In honor of the 2023 NFL draft wrapping up yesterday, we’re looking at the top 5th-round picks of all time!

The fifth round of the NFL Draft has produced some. wildly good talent, especially lately and especially at the Wide Reciever position. A few of the. players that made this last are still playing and are still just about in their prime. Let’s take a look at some of the top talent that has emerged out of the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

2017 – George Kittle – TE – San Francisco 49ers

It’s still pretty early in his career, but George Kittle is putting up All-Time #s at the Tight End position. Many can question how the TE from Iowa fell all the way to the 5th round, but he has done nothing but produce since he got to the league. He’s a three-time pro bowler and he’ll most likely add a few more. He was certainly a steal that late in the draft.

2016 – Tyreek Hill – WR – Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreke Hill fell to the Chiefs in the fifth round and then promptly made the pro-bowl in his first four seasons in the NFL. As a track star at West Alabama, Hill transformed that speed to the football field and has been one of the best YAC guys the league has ever seen. Just like Kittle, Hill has a long way to go, but that pick already paid off for the Chiefs. Hill is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins.

2015 – Stefon Diggs – WR – Minnesota Vikings

Diggs went from being a good receiver in Minnesota to a great one in Buffalo. In five seasons with the Vikings, Diggs averaged 924.6 yards per season with no Pro Bowl appearances. Diggs is averaging 1,396 yards per year with the Bills and has been selected to the Pro Bowl all three seasons.

2011 – Richard Sherman – CB – Seattle Seahawks

Richard Sherman, a former fifth-round draft pick out of Stanford, has put together an impressive resume during his nine seasons in the NFL. He quickly made an impact with the Seattle Seahawks, earning five Pro Bowl selections and helping lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2014. Sherman is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks of his generation and has been a First-Team All-Pro selection three times.

2003 – Robert Mathis – DE – Indianapolis Colts

Robert Mathis, a defensive end, was a mainstay for the Indianapolis Colts, spending his entire 14-year career with the team. During his prime, Mathis was a dominant force, earning five Pro Bowl selections. His best season came in 2013 when he was 32 years old and led the league with 19.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. The Alabama A&M alum retired after the 2016 season, finishing his career with 123 sacks and 54 forced fumbles, both franchise records for the Colts.

1996 – Zach Thomas – LB – Miami Dolphins

Zach Thomas was a standout linebacker from Texas Tech who made a name for himself in the NFL despite being undersized. Over his 13-year career, he earned seven Pro Bowl selections and led the league in tackles twice. Thomas retired with an impressive 1,734 tackles to his name, cementing his place as one of the best linebackers of his era.