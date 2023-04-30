NFL Draft: The Best 6th Round Picks Of All Time

In honor of the 2023 NFL draft wrapping up yesterday, we’re looking at the top 6th-round picks of all time!

Of course, everyone knows Tom Brady was an infamous 6th-round draft choice and went on to have the greatest career of any NFL QB in the history of the sport. But the reality is that the 6th round has produced some wildly good careers in the history of the NFL. Let’s take a look at some of the top talent and careers that all started in the 6th round of the NFL draft.

1999 – Tom Brady – QB – New England Patriots

This one is a no-brainer as it’s the most valuable pick in the history of the NFL Draft. Considered by many as the greatest and most infamous NFL draft pick in history, Brady was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2000. He took over as starting quarterback in 2001, after Drew Bledsoe got injured, and the rest is history. Over his 20 seasons with New England, Brady led the team to nine Super Bowls and emerged victorious in six of them. In addition to his Super Bowl successes, he won three MVP awards and was named to the Pro Bowl 14 times. Brady finally departed from the Patriots in 2020, signing with the Buccaneers.

2010 – Antonio Brown – WR – Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite being drafted lower than expected due to behavioral concerns, Brown quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s top wide receivers. He earned six straight Pro Bowl selections from 2013-2018 and led the league in receiving yards twice. However, numerous off-field issues and on-field distractions led to his trade from the Steelers and subsequent release from two different teams during the 2019 season. Despite his troubles, Brown, who played college football at Central Michigan, is looking to return to the league in 2020.

1995 – Terrell Davis – RB – Denver Bronco

Despite being a sixth-round pick in 1995 due to limited playing time and injuries at Georgia, Davis became a valuable asset for Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan. He rushed for 1,117 yards in his rookie season, followed by three consecutive seasons with over 1,500 yards, including a 2,000-yard season in 1998 where he was named league MVP. Davis also won two Offensive Player of the Year Awards and two Super Bowls during that period. However, Davis’ body started to break down in 1999, ultimately leading to his retirement during the 2002 preseason. Despite a relatively short career, Davis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

2006 – Antoine Bethea – DB – Indianapolis Colts

Bethea, who was drafted 207th overall out of Howard in 2006, had an impressive 14-season career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He became a starter for the Indianapolis Colts in his rookie year and made the Pro Bowl in his second season.

2000 – Marc Bulger – QB – New Orleans Saints

Bulger had a rocky start to his NFL career after being drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints and failing to make their roster. He then spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams before getting his chance to start for the Rams in 2002.

Under the guidance of head coach Mike Martz, Bulger replaced the injured Kurt Warner and quickly proved himself as a talented quarterback. He became the team’s starter the following season and led them to a 12-3 record as a starter during the regular season, earning his first of two career Pro Bowl selections.

However, Bulger’s success was short-lived, and his performance began to decline in his early 30s. Despite this, he remained a respected player and retired with a career completion percentage of over 62% and over 22,000 passing yards.

2000 -Adalius Thomas – LB – Baltimore Ravens

Thomas proved to be a valuable addition to Baltimore’s defense during the team’s dominant run in the 2000s. Despite being a relatively unknown prospect out of Southern Miss, he quickly made a name for himself as a talented pass rusher and run stopper. Thomas earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Ravens, and in 2006, he posted 11 sacks and 83 tackles, cementing his place as one of the league’s most feared linebackers. After three seasons with the Patriots, Thomas retired from the NFL in 2009.