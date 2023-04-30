NFL Draft: The Best 7th Round Picks Of All Time

In honor of the 2023 NFL draft wrapping up today, we’re looking at the top 7th-round picks of all time!

Everyone knows Mr. Irrelevant on the final day of each draft until they quickly forget. This year it was Toledo D-lineman Desjuan Johnson. But in the history of the NFL Draft, the 7th round has produced some great talent who have gone on to have excellent NFL careers. Let’s take a look at some of the best of the course of the NFL Draft.

1994 – Jamal Anderson – RB – Atlanta Falcons

Anderson’s peak may have been brief, but he made an impressive impact during his time as a running back in the NFL. He managed to rush for over 1,000 yards four times, and in 1998, he was considered the league’s top back. That year, he carried the ball an incredible 410 times for 1,846 yards and 14 touchdowns, which helped lead his team to the Super Bowl. Anderson spent a total of eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

1992 – Gary Anderson – K – Buffalo Bills

The classic one-bar face mask always makes me think of Gary Anderson. Despite being drafted by the Buffalo Bills from Syracuse in 1982, Anderson never played a regular-season game with the team. Instead, he spent his first 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before moving on to play for the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, and Titans, amassing an impressive 23-year career. Throughout his career, Anderson earned four Pro Bowl selections and remains ranked third all-time in points scored.

2009 – Captain Munnerlyn – DB – Carolina Panthers

Despite being an undersized defensive back at 5-foot-9, Munnerlyn managed to overcome his physical limitations and become a dependable player during his decade-long career in the NFL. He spent the majority of his career, a total of seven seasons, with the Carolina Panthers and also played a stint in Minnesota. In total, Munnerlyn finished his career with 529 tackles and 12 interceptions.

1990 – Shannon Sharpe – TE – Denver Broncos

At 6-foot-2, Sharpe was considered too small to be a tight end by some, but he proved his doubters wrong with an exceptional college career at Savannah State. Over the course of 14 seasons, he went on to become one of the best receiving tight ends in NFL history, racking up over 10,000 yards and earning eight Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl rings. These days, Sharpe is a well-known sports commentator who continues to make headlines. Additionally, four years after selecting Sharpe, the Denver Broncos picked center Tom Nalen in the seventh round. This choice proved to be almost as successful, as Nalen went on to earn five Pro Bowl selections over his 14 seasons in the NFL.

1999 – Donal Driver – WR – Green Bay Packers

Green Bay’s success during the 1990s and 2000s can be attributed in part to their excellent drafting, which included the seventh-round selections of Donald Driver and Adam Timmerman in 1995. Driver went on to become the team’s top receiver for many years, playing alongside both Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Over the course of his 14-year career, he earned seven 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

1987 -Bo Jackson – RB – Los Angeles Raiders

Despite only playing for four NFL seasons, Jackson’s legend still looms large. Initially selected as the first overall pick by the Buccaneers in 1986, Jackson refused to sign with the team. The Raiders took a chance on him the following year, and he delivered an electrifying four seasons for the team while also playing for the Kansas City Royals in MLB. Over the course of his career, Jackson averaged an impressive 5.4 yards per carry and was selected to the Pro Bowl in his final season. Unfortunately, his football career was cut short due to a major hip injury.

2009 -Julian Edelman – QB/WR – New England Patriots

After starting his career as a quarterback at Kent State, Edelman found success as Tom Brady’s top receiver in New England. Although he was never selected to a Pro Bowl, Edelman did manage to reach 1,000 yards receiving on three occasions and earned three Super Bowl rings, including the MVP award for Super Bowl LIII. Edelman played 12 NFL seasons.