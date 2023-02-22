NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Rank 3 Most Likely Teams Aaron Rodgers Plays For In 2023

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

NFL fans weighed in on an NFL on Prime Video tweet asking where 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023.

As usual, Rodgers ended the season in a cloud of mystery about his future plans so though unlikely, retirement is a possibility.

With Tom Brady officially retired, sharing a Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in 2028 with the G.O.A.T. Brady does not seem like something Rodgers would want to do.

Here are the three most likely teams Rodgers suits up for in 2023 in descending order.

3. New York Jets

The Jets seem to be enamored with Derek Carr and promised him future Hall of Fame status if he joins the Jets.

Carr is a free agent so if the Jets want to make a move now, they can.

There is a lot of red tape and delay orchestrating a trade with the Packers if the Packers and Rodgers end up parting ways.

2. Las Vegas Raiders

Now that Derek Carr is out in Las Vegas, it opens the door for Rodgers to reunite with his star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rodgers may be ready for warmer weather as he gets close to the end of his career so a change of scenery and division, a la Tom Brady in 2020, could be exactly what he wants to elongate his career.

The wildcard here is Josh McDaniels who is now the head coach of the Raiders but is the famous former offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

Though he has yet to show his head coaching acumen, everybody knows that Brady and McDaniels were lightning in a bottle in New England for years.

Could Rodgers be interested in seeing if he and McDaniels could create similar magic?

1. Green Bay Packers

Most fans think Rodgers will be sporting the green and gold in 2023.

He is under contract with the Packers and has unfinished business, like winning another Lombardi in the place Lombardi made famous.

It feels like Groundhog Day in the sense that we have these discussions about Aaron Rodgers at the end of each offseason.

The Packers are in a better position to win now than the Jets or the Raiders so if he truly is sticking around to win another Super Bowl ring, Matt LaFleur and the Packers are who he should be playing with in 2023.

NFL News and Rumors
