Pro Football Focus asked NFL fans on Twitter the following question:

“Which coaching hire is your favorite?”

The 2023 new head coach choices are:

Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers Sean Payton, Denver Broncos DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Fans have an overwhelming favorite.

Which coaching hire is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/c8qOSQHLsv — PFF (@PFF) February 14, 2023

Here is how they ranked in descending order.

5. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona

Jonathan Gannon is having a whirlwind week.

He was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles two days ago in the Super Bowl.

How his defense played against the Chiefs is viewed as one of the big reasons the Eagles lost the game.

He ranks the least excitable coaching hire by fans partly because of the Super Bowl and also because the news of his hiring just broke.

4. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis

Like Gannon, Shane Steichen has gone straight from the Super Bowl into a new job.

Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and is credited with the success of Jalen Hurts and company this season.

Eagles fans are sad to see him go which is a big reason why he ranks low on the fan-favorite list.

3. Frank Reich, Carolina

Another head coach with Philadelphia Eagles ties is Frank Reich.

He was the offensive coordinator and architect behind Nick Foles’s success in the 2018 Super Bowl victory.

Reich struggled as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, but part of his problem was the quarterback carousel he dealt with.

Andrew Luck’s shoes were never filled in Indianapolis during Reich’s tenure.

Reich inherits another team, the Carolina Panthers, who are quarterback challenged arguably since Cam Newton led them to the Super Bowl seven years ago.

2. Sean Payton, Denver

The most high-profile head coaching hire of the 2023 offseason is Sean Payton who is leaving FOX and his gap year behind for the Denver Broncos.

Payton had the magic in New Orleans and is a Super Bowl Champion.

Can he revive Super Bowl Champion quarterback Russell Wilson’s career?

Fans are eager to see how this partnership works.

1. DeMeco Ryans, Houston

Fans are most excited about former Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans taking the reins in Houston.

He was a fan-favorite as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Ryans gains a Houston team in need of a culture change and a rebuild, and the Texans are loaded with draft picks (from the Deshaun Watson trade) to jump-start their success.

Former Texan teammate J.J. Watt is also very excited about this head coach hire.

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!! You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!! Cannot wait to see what Meco does. One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown 🤘🏼 https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2023

It will be interesting to follow these five men on their coaching journeys with new teams in 2023 and beyond.