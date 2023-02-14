NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Frank Reich

Pro Football Focus asked NFL fans on Twitter the following question:

“Which coaching hire is your favorite?”

The 2023 new head coach choices are:

  1. Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers
  2. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
  3. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
  4. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts
  5. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

Fans have an overwhelming favorite.

Here is how they ranked in descending order.

5. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona 

NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires

Jonathan Gannon is having a whirlwind week.

He was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles two days ago in the Super Bowl.

How his defense played against the Chiefs is viewed as one of the big reasons the Eagles lost the game.

He ranks the least excitable coaching hire by fans partly because of the Super Bowl and also because the news of his hiring just broke.

4. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis

NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires

Like Gannon, Shane Steichen has gone straight from the Super Bowl into a new job.

Steichen was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles and is credited with the success of Jalen Hurts and company this season.

Eagles fans are sad to see him go which is a big reason why he ranks low on the fan-favorite list.

3. Frank Reich, Carolina

Frank Reich stands out the podium in Carolina.

Another head coach with Philadelphia Eagles ties is Frank Reich.

He was the offensive coordinator and architect behind Nick Foles’s success in the 2018 Super Bowl victory.

Reich struggled as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, but part of his problem was the quarterback carousel he dealt with.

Andrew Luck’s shoes were never filled in Indianapolis during Reich’s tenure.

Reich inherits another team, the Carolina Panthers, who are quarterback challenged arguably since Cam Newton led them to the Super Bowl seven years ago.

2. Sean Payton, Denver

NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires

The most high-profile head coaching hire of the 2023 offseason is Sean Payton who is leaving FOX and his gap year behind for the Denver Broncos.

Payton had the magic in New Orleans and is a Super Bowl Champion.

Can he revive Super Bowl Champion quarterback Russell Wilson’s career?

Fans are eager to see how this partnership works.

1. DeMeco Ryans, Houston

NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires

Fans are most excited about former Houston Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans taking the reins in Houston.

He was a fan-favorite as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Ryans gains a Houston team in need of a culture change and a rebuild, and the Texans are loaded with draft picks (from the Deshaun Watson trade) to jump-start their success.

Former Texan teammate J.J. Watt is also very excited about this head coach hire.

It will be interesting to follow these five men on their coaching journeys with new teams in 2023 and beyond.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Frank Reich

NFL Fans Rank Best 2023 Coaching Hires

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12min
NFL News and Rumors
bitcoin sportsbooks nfl betting
Andy Reid Shares How He Celebrated Super Bowl Victory
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  55min
NFL News and Rumors
A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown Responds To JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Valentine Tweet
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Their Next Head Coach
Arizona Cardinals Hiring Jonathan Gannon As Their Next Head Coach
Author image Dylan Williams  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Unnecessary Swipe At James Bradberry
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Chiefs are a dynasty right (1)
Super Bowl 57: Is It Too Early To Declare Chiefs A Dynasty?
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders Officially Release Quarterback Derek Carr
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top