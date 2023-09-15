Amazon Prime kicked off its second year of NFL Thursday Night Football coverage with a very entertaining segment with Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch traveled 60 miles west of Philadelphia to Amish Country and a town called Intercourse, Pennsylvania.
He got up close and personal with the Amish people and how they lived.
Watching Lynch ride a horse and buggy was comedic gold.
Just @MoneyLynch riding a buggy in Amish Country. You’re welcome.
Marshawn returns to #TNFonPrime tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFCcGcyDyP
Fans loved it and took to Twitter to share their reactions.
This Marshawn Lynch/Amish segment was the best TV entertainment I’ve seen in a looonnnnggg time.
Some Called It A Reality Show In The Making
Marshawn Lynch visiting Amish Country in #Pennsylvania . I hate reality shows…but he may need a reality show.
#marshawnlynch #TNFonPrime #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvsMIN #MINvsPHI #Eagles #TNF pic.twitter.com/ugVFL2205F
I would watch a full season of Marshawn Lynch visiting Amish Country pic.twitter.com/nXbdq6tCX1
Marshawn Lynch in Amish country needs to be a weekly series. Two polar opposite cultures would be comedic gold. pic.twitter.com/LmSgmijgk4
Marshawn Lynch hanging out with the Amish may be some of the best TV the world has seen in a long time. #nfl #utters #beastmode #TNF
Oh my god Marshawn Lynch playing Weird Al’s Amish Paradise on the buggy for the Amish people hosting him is incredible
Whose idea was it to put Marshawn Lynch with the Amish?! Thank you. 😂
“Beast Mode” Gets A Lesson On Milking A Cow
“Y’all Amish people think y’all slick, man.”
Marshawn Lynch learned how to milk a cow 😅 pic.twitter.com/7MxL9MTU8s
Marshawn Lynch learning how to milk a cow has me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZbGw4Eowc0
Lynch is called a national treasure by one fan, and we could not agree more.
Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure
