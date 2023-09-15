NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans React To Marshawn Lynch Visiting Amish Country On TNF Pregame On Amazon Prime

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Seattle Seahawks v San Diego Chargers

Amazon Prime kicked off its second year of NFL Thursday Night Football coverage with a very entertaining segment with Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch traveled 60 miles west of Philadelphia to Amish Country and a town called Intercourse, Pennsylvania.

He got up close and personal with the Amish people and how they lived.

Watching Lynch ride a horse and buggy was comedic gold.

Fans loved it and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some Called It A Reality Show In The Making

“Beast Mode” Gets A Lesson On Milking A Cow

Lynch is called a national treasure by one fan, and we could not agree more.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Shares Post Surgery Photo

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  32min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Combine
Super Bowl Champion HC Bruce Arians Shares Which QB He Would Pick In 2 Minute Drill
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Week 2 Prediction: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Will Silence His Critics Against The Las Vegas Raiders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf
NFL Week 2 Expert Picks Against The Spread: Seahawks Among Best Bets To Cover
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift
Thursday Night Football Vikings Vs. Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick: +1319 TNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Kenneth Gainwell
How to Watch Vikings Vs. Eagles On NFL Thursday Night Football With A Free Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home
Inside Lionel Messi’s Newly Purchased $10.8 Million South Florida Home
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top