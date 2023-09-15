Amazon Prime kicked off its second year of NFL Thursday Night Football coverage with a very entertaining segment with Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch traveled 60 miles west of Philadelphia to Amish Country and a town called Intercourse, Pennsylvania.

He got up close and personal with the Amish people and how they lived.

Watching Lynch ride a horse and buggy was comedic gold.

Just @MoneyLynch riding a buggy in Amish Country. You’re welcome. Marshawn returns to #TNFonPrime tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QFCcGcyDyP — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 14, 2023

Fans loved it and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

This Marshawn Lynch/Amish segment was the best TV entertainment I’ve seen in a looonnnnggg time. — Steve D (@SteveD1012) September 15, 2023

Some Called It A Reality Show In The Making

I would watch a full season of Marshawn Lynch visiting Amish Country pic.twitter.com/nXbdq6tCX1 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 15, 2023

Marshawn Lynch in Amish country needs to be a weekly series. Two polar opposite cultures would be comedic gold. pic.twitter.com/LmSgmijgk4 — Lukedog305 (@lukedog305) September 14, 2023

Marshawn Lynch hanging out with the Amish may be some of the best TV the world has seen in a long time. #nfl #utters #beastmode #TNF — Danny Griffith (@Danwgriff) September 14, 2023

Oh my god Marshawn Lynch playing Weird Al’s Amish Paradise on the buggy for the Amish people hosting him is incredible — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) September 14, 2023

Whose idea was it to put Marshawn Lynch with the Amish?! Thank you. 😂 — Who dis? Proud Couch Potato (@MizNikki) September 14, 2023

“Beast Mode” Gets A Lesson On Milking A Cow

“Y’all Amish people think y’all slick, man.” Marshawn Lynch learned how to milk a cow 😅 pic.twitter.com/7MxL9MTU8s — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

Marshawn Lynch learning how to milk a cow has me crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZbGw4Eowc0 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 15, 2023

Lynch is called a national treasure by one fan, and we could not agree more.

Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure — ￼ (@GeenoDomo) September 15, 2023