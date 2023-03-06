NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agency: 3 Starting Quarterbacks Not Under Contract

Wendi Oliveros
The NFL offseason is going to be fascinating for quarterbacks.

There are the top headliners like Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Lamar Jackson.

Then, there is another tier of quarterbacks: recent starters and first-round draft picks that could be permanently relegated to backup roles.

And it could be a struggle for them to find those backup jobs because the quarterback supply appears to be greater than the demand in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Consider these three examples.

1. Sam Darnold

25-year-old Sam Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft for the New York Jets.

In 2021, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers and played for Carolina through the 2022 season.

As of March 1, 2023, ESPN reported that the Panthers were having contract discussions with Darnold, but it is unclear where they stand.

2. Baker Mayfield

27-year-old Baker Mayfield had an eventful 2022 season.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 was traded from the Browns in March and played for both the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams during the season.

There were recent reports that the San Francisco 49ers may be interested in signing Mayfield to add to their quarterback room.

3. Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz on the Washington Commanders.

Like Mayfield, 30-year-old Carson Wentz has already played for three NFL teams in his career; the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders.

Unlike Darnold and Mayfield, Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has a Super Bowl ring with the 2017 Eagles team.

He got injured and did not make the postseason push with the Eagles but was instrumental in their excellent play in 2017.

Wentz has never been able to regain that 2017 form.

It is not clear what teams have an interest in Wentz at this point.

Conclusion

These three join other free-agent quarterbacks.

They include Jacoby Brissett and Case Keenum who are experienced backup quarterbacks.

Where will all of these quarterbacks end up?

It may require a pencil and paper to track who is the starter and backup for each NFL team in 2023 because monumental changes may be coming.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
