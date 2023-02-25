NFL quarterback Derek Carr is a free agent who has been making the rounds for teams searching for a starting quarterback in 2023.

So far, he has visited with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints but has not signed a deal.

ESPN’s Diana Russini has revealed that Carr’s annual salary request is $35 million a year which is not unreasonable in the NFL world.

Rumors: Derek Carr is looking for a contract in the range of $35 million or more per season, says @diannaESPN That would be a solid deal for any team, considering what franchise quarterbacks are being paid now pic.twitter.com/q98NG5v89Q — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 24, 2023

It puts him in the pay range with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and is a slight bump from his 2022 salary from the Las Vegas Raiders.

That was $32.9 million.

Russini also reported that Carr does not feel pressured to be the first quarterback to sign a contract in the 2023 off-season.

That is good news for Carr fans because there are many NFL quarterbacks who will be on the move this off-season.

Carr Is A Focal Point In What Will Be Another Offseason Of QB Shuffling

In the past few offseasons, there has been quarterback shuffling that included the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Tom Brady, and Deshaun Watson.

It seems to be the norm now to have quarterback movement, and 2023 looks to be no exception.

Carr is competing in a saturated quarterback market of players who will be playing elsewhere in 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo is also a free agent.

Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be a costly free agent, wanting a deal that matches his ability and his skill, says @JFowlerESPN He’s viewed as the 3rd best “available” QB behind Rodgers and Carr pic.twitter.com/4ySagvUQd5 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 24, 2023

Then, there is the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Rodgers could retire, be traded, or play for the Packers.

No one really knows how that will turn out, but his future impacts Derek Carr’s.

.@TedyBruschi believes if the Jets want to win a championship, they should go after Aaron Rodgers and not Derek Carr: "I would wait and do everything I possibly could to get Aaron Rodgers." pic.twitter.com/tJnZExbgB5 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 21, 2023

Lamar Jackson’s situation in Baltimore continues to be hard to predict its outcome.

"Lamar Jackson shouldn't step foot on a football field until he has a long-term contract done. And if the long-term contract shouldn't get done, he shouldn't play for the Baltimore Ravens this year." —@mspears96 pic.twitter.com/LHQphLV5en — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 21, 2023

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Geno Smith, is also a free agent after a great season in Seattle.

And just when you thought it was safe to go outside as a raider fan pic.twitter.com/MOTpxTeJnf — RaiderNeil (@Rdrneil) February 23, 2023

There are several former starting quarterbacks who are free agents.

They include Jacoby Brissett who started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Baker Mayfield who started games for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and Sam Darnold also with the Carolina Panthers.

Don’t forget about Case Keenum, a free agent who was in Buffalo last season, or Mitchell Trubisky, a free agent with the Steelers in 2022; both are free agents also.

Carr is a headliner, but he could be just one part of a massive movement of NFL quarterbacks in the 2023 off-season.