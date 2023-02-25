NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agent QB Derek Carr’s Annual Salary Request Is Revealed

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

NFL quarterback Derek Carr is a free agent who has been making the rounds for teams searching for a starting quarterback in 2023.

So far, he has visited with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints but has not signed a deal.

ESPN’s Diana Russini has revealed that Carr’s annual salary request is $35 million a year which is not unreasonable in the NFL world.

It puts him in the pay range with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and is a slight bump from his 2022 salary from the Las Vegas Raiders.

That was $32.9 million.

Russini also reported that Carr does not feel pressured to be the first quarterback to sign a contract in the 2023 off-season.

That is good news for Carr fans because there are many NFL quarterbacks who will be on the move this off-season.

Carr Is A Focal Point In What Will Be Another Offseason Of QB Shuffling

In the past few offseasons, there has been quarterback shuffling that included the likes of Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Tom Brady, and Deshaun Watson.

It seems to be the norm now to have quarterback movement, and 2023 looks to be no exception.

Carr is competing in a saturated quarterback market of players who will be playing elsewhere in 2023.

Jimmy Garoppolo is also a free agent.

Then, there is the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Rodgers could retire, be traded, or play for the Packers.

No one really knows how that will turn out, but his future impacts Derek Carr’s.

 

Lamar Jackson’s situation in Baltimore continues to be hard to predict its outcome.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Geno Smith, is also a free agent after a great season in Seattle.

There are several former starting quarterbacks who are free agents.

They include Jacoby Brissett who started 11 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2022, Baker Mayfield who started games for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, and Sam Darnold also with the Carolina Panthers.

Don’t forget about Case Keenum, a free agent who was in Buffalo last season, or Mitchell Trubisky, a free agent with the Steelers in 2022; both are free agents also.

Carr is a headliner, but he could be just one part of a massive movement of NFL quarterbacks in the 2023 off-season.

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
