NFL Free Bet For 49ers For Week 1 | $750 To Back SF 49ers With

The San Francisco 49ers kick off their new NFL campaign as they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Here at The Sports Daily we have a brilliant free bet offer for you, which is incredibly easy to claim. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using one of the various links on this page, claim your free bets, then you can back the 49ers with your free bet and if they win, you will get a return of $477.27.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For San Francisco 49ers

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the Bears welcoming the 49ers three days later to Chicago, in their first game of their 22/23 NFL campaign. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page

The Best San Francisco 49ers NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bets For San Francisco 49ers On

The 49ers went 8-4 ATS on the road in 2021, so their form on their travels was exceptional and should be good enough to beat the Bears. Of course, the Bears on their day could click and beat anyone, but it seems unlikely. The Bears’ only glimmer of hope may be that the 49ers lost their last pre-season game against the last betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, the Houston Texans.

The 49ers had an outstanding season last year, making it to the NFL play-offs for the 27th time. They are huge favorites to win this opening week fixture on their travels to Soldiers Field in Chicago, and it is clear to see why. ESPN give the 49ers a 72.4% chance of winning the game, against a struggling bears team. Yes, the Bears have a new head coach in Matt Eberfus, but they still have a weaker team than the San Francisco outfit.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the 49ers getting off to a cracking start to the new season and picking up maximum points on their travels to Chicago, leaving the Bears with an opening game defeat at home.

The 49ers are far more likely to make the play-offs than the Bears are, considering they made them last year and on paper have a far stronger squad than Chicago do. Of course, the Bears did draft the 25-year-old Velus Jones Jr, who is a talented wide receiver, but the Bears don’t fill us with any real confidence this season whatsoever. The 49ers on the other hand, could be a good bet to make the play-offs for the second year running.

Kyle Shanahan’s explosive offensive game will likely be too much for the Bears’ defense to handle. Not only this but Justin Fields doesn’t have enough weapons to pose a serious threat to the 49ers defense. The Bears are likely to be down there in the bottom three come the end of the regular season. Taking the 49ers -7.0 spread looks the best value in the betting market here.

This is sure to be a fascinating game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign for both sides! It’s the five time Super Bowl winners versus the 1985 Super Bowl champions at Soldiers Field, and this one is definitely not to be missed!

The Sports Daily Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Tip – 49ers -7.0 @ -110 With EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake on our tip could land users with a return of $477.27!

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Check out the best NFL betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 NFL betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best 49ers @ Bears odds from EveryGame, one of the best online sportsbooks.