NFL Free Bet For Atlanta Falcons For Week 1 | $750 To Back Falcons With

The Atlanta Falcons kick off their new NFL campaign as they host the New Orleans Saints to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and here at The Sports Daily we have a mouth-watering free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Falcons with your free bet and if they win, you will get $725.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For Atlanta Falcons

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the Atlanta Falcons welcoming the New Orleans Saints three days later in their first game of the 22/23 NFL campaign. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page

The Best Atlanta Falcons NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bets For Atlanta Falcons On

The Atlanta Falcons went 7-10 last year and fell short of the play-offs. Offensively, they were one of the lowest scoring teams in the NFL, but will be hoping to put that right this season and try to improve on a very average 2021/22 season.

For the New Orleans Saints, they too fell short of the play-offs last season, after finishing 9-8 during the regular season. Both of these teams struggled last year, especially the Falcons, but this is a new season and last year’s form is behind us.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Falcons upsetting the apple cart and pulling off an upset here on the opening day against their NFC South division rivals. We can see them coming through a tight game as the huge betting underdogs.

At home last season, Atlanta notched up just the one win against the spread and were 2-6 overall. The Falcons beat the spread six times in 17 games last year, but have strengthened in the off-season and were handed a decent draft pick too.

Both of these teams face a long injury list already, with the Falcons opening their season without the likes of Calvin Ridley. Neither of these two teams are rife with playmakers and have any real chance of making the play-offs, but these two clubs seems far more evenly matched that perhaps the moneyline suggest, hence why we are favouring the home side and the underdogs here.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the 14 time play-off qualifies versus the 2009 Super Bowl champions and this one is definitely not to be missed!

The Sports Daily Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Tip – Falcons to win @ +190 With EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of $725!

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Odds

Check out the best NFL betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 NFL betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best Saints @ Falcons odds from EveryGame, one of the best online sportsbooks.