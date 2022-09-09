NFL Free Bet For Baltimore Ravens For Week 1 | $750 To Back Ravens With

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their new NFL campaign as they travel to New York City to take on the Jets, and here at The Sports Daily we have a tremendous free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using one of the various links on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Ravens with your free bet and if they win, you will get $467.39.

The new NFL season got underway last night with the Bills defeating the Rams comprehensively. On Sunday the Baltimore Ravens take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in what is their first game of the 22/23 NFL campaign.

The Baltimore Ravens face a tricky opening week fixture in the NFL as they travel to face the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium. The Ravens made the play-offs for tree years on the spin from 2018-2020, but have missed out the two previous season narrowly.

The Ravens are in good form and have had a strong pre-season, so will be hopeful of continuing this and getting their 2022/23 NFL league campaign off to a flying start. To give them their credit, the New York Jets have had a superb offseason, but are still in rebuild mode and are unlikely to make a real push towards the play-offs this season. The Ravens on the other hand, will be hopeful of making the play-offs this season for sure.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Ravens enjoying a fruitful opening day victory on their travels to New York City and coming through a tight enough game but ultimately winning comfortably on their travels.

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens had an injury list as long as your arm, but if they can keep their key players fit this season, they have a strong roster of players who are capable of coming near the very top of the conference.

Looking at the two sides player-for-player, The Ravens have a clear quarterback advantage with Lamar Jackson, who is super impressive and will be hopeful of yet another strong season. The Baltimore outfit went 8-3 in their first 11 games last seaosn befo etheir injuries hit, but are still one of the stronger teams in the NFL.

Despite the Jets being massively improved, the Ravens will win this one for us. They could be a great shout as the 11th favorites to go on and lift the Lombardy Trophy come February.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the two-time Super Bowl champions versus the 1968 Super Bowl winners and this one is definitely not to be missed!

