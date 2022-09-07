Betting Guides

NFL Free Bet For Buffalo Bills For Week 1 | $750 To Back Bills With

Charlie Rhodes
The Buffalo Bills are tipped for a strong season this year, and they begin their campaign in California against Super Bowl champions the LA Rams – read on below to begin your own season with a football free bet from EveryGame worth up to $750!

How To Claim The Everygame NFL Free Bet For Buffalo Bills

The NFL gets underway on September 8th with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Rams at the LoFi Stadium, and below we have listed a three-step guide as to how you can claim EveryGame’s eye-watering welcome offer.

  1. Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet
  2. Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies.
  3. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page
Open an Account With Everygame

The Best Buffalo Bills NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bet For Buffalo Bills On

The Buffalo Bills are heavily favoured for an emphatic season this year, and despite never getting their hands on the Lombardy Trophy, they are as short as +600 to clinch the Super Bowl.

They will be up against the current champions Los Angeles Rams in the league’s opening fixture on Thursday, and we are expecting a fiery contest given the undoubted championship quality both teams possess.

For our own expert tip for the game, we are expecting the Bills to enjoy a fruitful opening day victory in California.

Buffalo are 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings between these teams. They are without question one of, if not the league’s most balanced team, and rather incredibly allowed just 278 total yards and an average of 17 points per game last season, ranking first for both.

With superstar quarterback Josh Allen in the hole, they will certainly be in with a chance of going all the way this year – he threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns while being sacked just 26 times, second fewest only to Tom Brady. A mobile QB is a championship-winning tool – he rushed for a total of 763 yards.

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake could land users with a return of around $470!

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Rams +115 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills -135 BetOnline logo
