NFL Free Bet For Chicago Bears For Week 1 | $750 To Back Bears With

The Chicago Bears kick off their new NFL campaign as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Soldier Field, and here at The Sports Daily we have a sensational free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using one of the various links on this page, claim your free bets, then you can back the Bears vs 49ers with your free bet and if it wins, you will get $477.27.

How To Claim The EveryGame NFL Free Bet For Chicago Bears

The new NFL season gets underway on September 8th, with the Bears welcoming the 49ers three days later to Chicago, in their first game of their 22/23 NFL campaign. Here is how you can get involved with this NFL Week 1 offer and claim EveryGame’s spectacular welcome offer and free bet.

Click here to redeem your EveryGame NFL free bet Make a deposit using any method including Crypto currencies. Enter bonus code 3XBOOST250 at the top of the Special Offers page

The Best Chicago Bears NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

What To Use My NFL Free Bets For Chicago Bears On

The Chicago Bears it is safe to say are in a rebuilding faze. The Bears have recruited a new head coach and a second-year quarterback, but he is lacking go-to weapons around him. The Bears are a team that could well be a force to be reckoned with in a few years time, but as of right now the San Francisco 49ers look the stronger of the two.

The 49ers went 8-4 ATS on the road in 2021, so their form on their travels was exceptional and should be good enough to beat the Bears. Of course, the Bears on their day could click and beat anyone, but it seems unlikely. The Bears’ only glimmer of hope may be that the 49ers lost their last pre-season game against the last betting favorites to win the Super Bowl, the Houston Texans.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the 49ers getting off to a cracking start to the new season and picking up maximum points on their travels to Chicago, leaving the Bears with an opening game defeat at home.

The 49ers are far more likely to make the play-offs than the Bears are, considering they made them last year and on paper have a far stronger squad than Chicago do. Of course, the Bears did draft the 25-year-old Velus Jones Jr, who is a talented wide receiver, but the Bears don’t fill us with any real confidence this season whatsoever.

Of course, if you don’t agree with our analysis and betting prediction, it could be worth your while using one of EveryGame’s fantastic free bet offers by backing the Chicago Bears at a huge price. A $250 free bet on the bears could get you $875.50, provided they win. Could be worth a game with one of your three free bets, but we can’t see it winning.

This is sure to be a fascinating game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign for both sides! It’s the five time Super Bowl winners versus the 1985 Super Bowl champions from Soldiers Field, and this one is definitely not to be missed!

The Sports Daily Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Tip – 49ers -7.0 @ -110 With EveryGame

With the free bet worth up to $750 paid out in three separate customer deposits, an initial $250 stake on our tip could land users with a return of $477.27!

Chicago Bears vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Check out the best NFL betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 NFL betting sites for you!

Check out the chart below for the best 49ers @ Bears odds from EveryGame, one of the best online sportsbooks.