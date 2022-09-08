NFL Free Bet For Cleveland Browns For Week 1 | $750 To Back Browns With

The Cleveland Browns kick off their new NFL campaign as they travel to the Bank of America Stadium to face the Carolina Panthers, and here at The Sports Daily we have a sensational free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Browns with your free bet and if they win, you will get $525.

The Cleveland Browns fell short of the play-offs last year and have had an entertaining off-season to say the least. Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first 11 games, but Cleveland are play-off read and good enough to put up a real fight this season. The Browns are in good form and are playing well, and will certainly be hopeful of picking up the points here on their travels to Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers went 5-12 last season, but started like a house on fire going 3-0 from their opening three fixtures. Things were looking promising for the Panthers, and if their star man, running-back Christian McCaffery can stay fit and healthy this season, they can make a charge for the play-offs for sure. However, their 2-12 record in the last 14 games doesn’t make for good reading, and the Browns could be a team who are strong enough to exploit Carolina’s weaknesses.

Therefore, for our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Browns getting off to a cracking start to the new season and pick up maximum points on their travels to Charlotte, leaving the Carolina Panthers to continue their horrendous form.

The Browns are far more likely to make the play-offs than the Panthers are, according to the bookmakers, and we can see exactly why that is the case. Last season, the Browns led the NFL in yards per carry with 5.1, so if they can pick up where the left off, they could get off to a cracking start here against the Panthers.

The Browns have Miles Garrett up-front and Denzel Ward in the secondary, both of whom are excellent footballers. Garrett was the highest-rated pass rusher by PFF last season, which seemingly allowed Jadeveon Clowney to have a career-high in sacks. The Browns look the better side on paper, but it’s just a matter of whether they can do it away from home against notoriously fast starters.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the 202o play-off qualifiers versus the Carolina Panthers from the Bank of America Stadium, and this one is definitely not to be missed!

The Sports Daily Carolina Panthers vs Cleveland Browns Tip – Browns to win @ +110 With EveryGame

