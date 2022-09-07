NFL Free Bet For Dallas Cowboys For Week 1 | $150 To Back Cowboys With

The Dallas Cowboys kick their 2022/23 as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the AT&T Stadium, and here at The Sports Daily we have a eye-catching free bet offer for you. All you need to do to claim this offer is sign up using a link on this page, claim the free bet, then you can back the Cowboys with your free bet and if they win, you will get $110.

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the AT&T Stadium, hoping to kickstart their NFL campaign with an impressive victory.

Last season, the Cowboys had the best record at home, going 13-5 including the play-offs. Meanwhile, the Bucs covered just ten times despite winning 14 games.

For our own expert tip for the game, we could see the Cowboys winning this one and getting off to the perfect start, coming through a tight game as the betting underdogs.

The last time the two sides met on the opening day was last season, with the Buccaneers did run out victors, but that was a super tight game and a thrilling encounter in Tampa Bay.

This time around, we can see the reverse happening, with the Cowboys using their strong home form to their advantage and running out triumphant. Dallas covered five of their nine home matchups last season with a margin of victory of 12 points, which was tied for the second most in the NFL.

You’ve got to favour the defense of the Cowboys to attack Tom Brady, as well as utilizing their strong offensive weapons to put up points and do enough to win the game. Although slight underdogs, the Dallas Cowboys look a great bet here in the opening round of fixtures.

This is sure to be a tight game and a great one to kick off the 2022 campaign! It’s the five time Super Bowl champions against the 2020 Lombardy Trophy winners! This one is not to be missed for sure!

